The Southern baseball team got off to a good start by taking two of three in the Andre Dawson Classic, but the finish left coach Chris Crenshaw wanting a little more.
“The highlight was winning both games,” Crenshaw said. “The hitters hit, pitchers pitched, we made plays except for when it mattered in the last game.”
The Jaguars will try to regain their momentum Wednesday when they host Missouri at 6 p.m. The visiting Tigers started the season by taking three of four games at Nicholls State last weekend.
The Jaguars beat Alabama State and Jackson State in the first two games but coughed up the lead twice in an 8-7 walk-off loss to Florida A&M on Sunday. Southern led 5-0 before the Rattlers tied it, then went ahead 7-5 in the eighth on a two-run single by JJ Rollon.
Florida A&M scored five runs in the final three innings and won the game on a bases-loaded walk by Southern relief pitcher Nick Luckett.
Joseph Battaglia, Anthony Fidanza and Mykel Page were effective in starting roles. Nick Wilson pitched out of a ninth-inning jam with two strikeouts to save a game, and Enrique Ozoa got the win in relief during another.
“(I learned) we’ll play hard, be into the game,” Crenshaw said. “Sunday we kind of relaxed. We have to stay on the aggressive side of having good at-bats and making plays and competing in the strike zones. We had some fight.
“We got to see a good bit. There are still a couple guys I need to get out there to see if they can provide us some depth or push other guys for a starting role. We played a lot of people. I’ll have another different lineup Wednesday and another couple this weekend.”
First baseman Hunter Tabb led Southern with seven hits in 10 at-bats for a .700 average. No. 2 hitter Rollon (.417) and leadoff man Jovante Dorris (.500) went a combined 11 of 24 with eight runs scored. Designated hitter O’Neill Burgos batted .455 with two doubles and a grand slam in the first game.
“Hunter Tabb did Hunter Tabb things,” Crenshaw said. “He can be productive for us in the middle of the lineup. He’s a winner. Guys like him you’ve got to have on the field. Jovante Dorris is healthy, he was banged up last year, but playing like he’s capable of playing.
“Rollon can handle the bat and do a couple of different things that help us out. He can also be at the bottom of the lineup because he knows how to get on base.”
Crenshaw said he’d like to see more consistency, particularly on defense. The Jaguars made five errors over the weekend.
Justin Wiley started all three games at shortstop and handled 18 chances without an error. Crenshaw said Caleb Tart would get a start at shortstop at some point in the next five games.
“The more consistent we get at making routine plays, the better we’ll be down the line,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw said he’s not sure which pitcher will start Wednesday but he expects to use several with none going much more than one inning each.
Missouri batted .307 as a team at Nicholls with five home runs. Designated hitter Trevor Austin batted .500 with a homer and four RBIs. First baseman Torin Montgomery hit .438 and outfielder Carlos Pena hit .333 with a team-best six RBIs.