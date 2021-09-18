Southern looked like it might survive the worst possible start to a game Saturday, having an opponent return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
But a razor-sharp first half after that was wiped out by an avalanche of mistakes in the second as the Jaguars fell to McNeese State 31-24 at A. W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jaguars got three touchdown passes from quarterback Ladarius Skelton in his return from an injury to lead the Cowboys 21-10 at the intermission. Almost immediately, the visitors began to fight their way back, with 21 unanswered points that came with plenty of help from the Jaguars.
Skelton’s third interception of the season came on the sixth play of the second half, and it set up a 13-yard scoring run by Stephon Huderson. A blocked punt led to McNeese’s go-ahead touchdown, and an off-target lateral pass by Skelton, recovered at the Southern 27 by Carione Harris, resulted in Jacob Abel’s third field goal of the night and a two-score lead with 7:59 left.
Southern (1-2) drove to the McNeese 7-yard line thanks to a 26-yard run by Skelton, but the Jaguars had to settle for the field goal with 3:07 left, and the Cowboys (1-2) never let Southern's offense get another chance.
“Untimely penalties and turnovers — it’s a recipe for momentum-killing and drive-stopping,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “The tale of the tape in the second half was untimely penalties and turnovers.
“We were behind the sticks. We need to keep the defense guessing. When it's third-and-15, everyone in the stadium knows we have to throw the ball.”
That's what Southern did in the first half after Mason Pierce went 100 yards up the left sideline with the opening kickoff. Skelton threw scoring passes of 42 yards to Travis Tucker, 7 yards to Devon Benn and 42 yards to Ethan Howard. The Jaguars outgained McNeese 244-106 and finished the game with 141 yards rushing on 41 carries.
Skelton completed 14 of 21 passes for 207 yards, but he was just 3 of 7 for 47 yards in the second half. In the third quarter, Southern gained 37 yards on 13 plays.
The defense held McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron and company to 50 yards rushing. Orgeron left the game after being hit in the head on a targeting call on Kaymen St. Junious in the first half, but the quarterback returned in the second half to lead his team to victory.
Orgeron’s biggest play was Southern’s most frustrating. On the final snap of the fourth quarter, Orgeron eluded two defenders who had a chance to sack him on third-and-6. He scrambled toward the sideline before finding tight end Jamal Pettigrew for a 12-yard gain to the Southern 14.
Eight plays later, after an interference penalty kept the drive alive, Orgeron threw a 3-yard TD pass to Baton Rouge native Joshua Matthews, then hit Pierce for the 2-point conversion and a 28-21 lead.
“It was very frustrating, but as a defense we have to spot the ball and play,” defensive back Jakoby Pappillion said. “I thought the game plan worked. It’s up to the players. You’ve got to do your one-eleventh.”
Southern had a holding penalty and a false start that killed two of their drives. Skelton was replaced by Bubba McDaniel after the Jaguars' second drive of the second half. He had been sacked once on each.
“Ladarius took a big shot,” Rollins said. “We wanted to evaluate him to make sure it wasn’t anything that would affect him. (He didn’t) struggle at all. He actually had a really good game. It was good to see him get back out there and be who we know he is, our leader. Throwing the ball, running the ball, getting us down the field.”
Southern played well defensively, led by Chase Foster with eight tackles and Jordan Lewis with seven, including his first two sacks of the season. Defensive tackle Davin Cotton also had seven tackles, including a sack. But the Jaguars couldn’t get the McNeese offense off the field at crunch time.
“I told them the truth,” Rollins said when asked what he said after the game. “That we’re a good football team, but there are some things we have to clean up going forward so we can be a great football team.”