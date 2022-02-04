Former Southern superstar Rickie Weeks rejoined the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday as an assistant in player development.
Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was selected an All-Star in 2011. He later played for Seattle (2015), Arizona (2016) and Tampa Bay (2017). Weeks finished with a .246 batting average, .344 on-base percentage, 161 homers, 474 RBIs and 132 steals in the majors.
Playing for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame coach Roger Cador from 2001-03, Weeks was an All-American set two NCAA Division I records that are still on the books — career batting average (.465) and career slugging percentage (.927). In 2003, Weeks was winner of the Golden Spikes Award and Baseball America Player of the Year, having hit .479 with 66 RBIs.
The Brewers drafted Weeks No. 2 overall that summer.