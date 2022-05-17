BR.southernbaseball.050822 MJ 010.JPG

Southern University outfielder Michael Latulas (29) looks to see where the ball is while rounding second base on an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning of the SWAC conference game on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Lee-Hines Field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Southern University defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 19-13.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Pinch hitter Miguel Useche hit a two-out double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in two as UNO rallied to beat Southern 5-4 on Tuesday at Maestri Field.

Southern (20-29) trailed 3-2 before posting single runs in the top of the seventh and eighth innings. Jalon Mack drove in the seventh-inning run with an RBI single, and Michael Latulas broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the eighth.

Southern reliever Mykel Page worked the seventh inning without being scored upon, but UNO (28-21) rallied in the eighth when three of the first four batters reached. Page struck out Andrew Guidry for the second out before Useche hit the decisive blow.