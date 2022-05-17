Pinch hitter Miguel Useche hit a two-out double with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in two as UNO rallied to beat Southern 5-4 on Tuesday at Maestri Field.
Southern (20-29) trailed 3-2 before posting single runs in the top of the seventh and eighth innings. Jalon Mack drove in the seventh-inning run with an RBI single, and Michael Latulas broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the eighth.
Southern reliever Mykel Page worked the seventh inning without being scored upon, but UNO (28-21) rallied in the eighth when three of the first four batters reached. Page struck out Andrew Guidry for the second out before Useche hit the decisive blow.