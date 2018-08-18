Years ago, Derek Price asked former Southern football coach Marino Casem why the university’s colors were Columbia blue and gold.
“Because God is a Jaguar fan,” Casem said.
“What?” Price asked, confused as to why that had to do with anything.
“Why else would the sky be Columbia blue and the sun gold?”
In 40 years around the school, including 36 handling the Jaguars’ athletic equipment, Price never learned the real reason Southern adopted its official colors.
He doesn’t care. He likes this explanation better.
For the past four decades, every uniform, every piece of sporting equipment, every shoe, every ball, every jersey to bear Southern’s colors was handled by Price.
He has worked under seven head football coaches and seen seven changes in apparel providers. He hasn’t missed a football game since he stepped on campus as a player in 1978.
Saturday is among his crowning achievements.
For the first time in its history, Southern will show off the spoils of a major apparel and equipment deal, debuting the school's new Under Armour football uniforms at fan day inside the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
It’s a five-year deal that outfits all 15 intercollegiate teams, from football to bowling, with everything from game equipment to practice shorts. The deal also covers The Human Jukebox, cheerleaders and allows fans to purchase authentic gear from the university bookstore — another first.
If God isn’t excited for Southern’s new look, Price will be for the both of them.
“When I was here with some of the stuff we went through and the equipment we had back in 1978 to look at what the kids have now,” Price said, “it just makes you feel good.”
The process of redesigning Southern uniforms was ongoing since Russell Athletic announced it would no longer make uniforms after the 2017-18 season.
The Russell uniforms weren't popular with the fan base, but the Southwestern Athletic Conference had a deal in place that required all members to use the brand for uniforms and equipment.
Price said he’d receive dozens of phone calls throughout the year from fans complaining about Russell’s products. He suspects it was because Russell was no longer considered one of the major sports brands, its popularity having declined over the past 20 or so years.
Once the SWAC ended the policy of a conference-wide deal, each school was able entertain offers.
Grambling, Prairie View and Alabama State eventually signed with Adidas. Alabama A&M went with Nike, and Texas Southern went with Under Armour, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 1996 and whose popularity exploded over the past 15 or so years.
Southern quickly squashed a potential deal with Nike because the brand didn’t provide many options in Columbia blue — a relatively uncommon color many providers don’t keep.
Adidas was better, but again, not exactly what Southern wanted.
“Under Armour came to the table and just blew us out the water,” Price said. “I had been around the country and talked to different people that had been with Under Armour to get a feel on them, and they had nothing but good things to say.
“When I mocked up the uniforms and they sent us the samples, I was like, ‘Oh yes; the kids are going to love this.’ ”
The past few months saw a complete overhaul in the Jaguars’ look.
Southern football begins this season with sets of white and Columbia blue uniforms. They’ll wear white in the season opener Sept. 1 at TCU and blue in the home opener Sept. 15 against Langston. Fans can also see the new practice jerseys at Saturday’s team scrimmage before fan day.
Price said he’s designing alternate uniforms but hasn't completed them yet.
The new blue jerseys move the gold and white stripes from over the shoulders to smaller stripes across the chest. The SU logo is moved off the neckline. On the blue jerseys, the color of the numerals is changed from primarily white to primarily gold.
The jerseys are also tapered with an elastic bottom that doesn’t require players to tuck in shirts.
On the pants, Southern removed the yellow piping and added “Jaguars” down each side. The pants also feature new belts that are attached to the pants and feature a large gray buckle.
Riddell still provides helmets and pads, but Southern made changes there, too. SU removed the yellow and white stripes across the top of the helmet and altered the "SU" logo, turning the letters white to match the school’s official emblem. Price said the helmet changes were designed to fit the cleaner look of the new jerseys.
Price also teased potential changes to the royal blue face mask. He hopes to debut them by the Bayou Classic on Nov. 24.
Under Armour also supplies shoes as part of its deal with Southern (the Jaguars previously used Nike shoes per SWAC rules).
As for the feel of the new jerseys, perhaps the most significant change is that they're made of 90 percent spandex, up from about 70 percent with Russell. The new composite fixes several issues with ill-fitting or torn jerseys and allows players to move more freely.
“It felt great. It felt like I was a kid in a candy store,” senior receiver Randall Menard said. “The equipment feels like you don’t have anything on. It’s like you’re running around in tights.”
The deal also appears to provide a major improvement in service.
If a jersey is ever torn, Price ships it back to Under Armour for replacement. If the Jaguars change their look, Under Armour allows them to do so at the end of each year.
This policy extends to all sports.
Under Armour is also allowing Southern to use some of the remaining old product before shipping in new items. Southern is considering possibly selling old uniforms to fans or giving them to former players.
“It’s a joy,” Price said. “I can’t even describe (the feeling) to start off every year knowing if this set of jerseys is played out, I can get a new one. I don’t like the style, I can change it. … Naturally you’re going to have jerseys get torn between fall practice and spring, but all I do is pick up the phone and say, ‘I need to replace these numbers.’ Boom, it’s done.”
The reaction has been immediate.
In a video released by Southern’s social media accounts, players jumped out of their seats when they were shown the new uniforms at the start of preseason camp (the camera didn't reveal the uniforms themselves).
Athletic director Roman Banks said the support from the community has been overwhelmingly in favor of the new deal, matching Price’s feedback.
"This is one I think we all agree 100 percent on,” Banks said. “We’re all loving it. They’re buying it. The student-athletes really enjoy the quality and feel of it. From a marketing standpoint, the look gives you so many options.”
Under Armour tiered the release of Southern’s new uniforms according to prominence and demand. Football, along with baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball, took priority in the fall. The other sports will follow in the spring. Cross country is the only fall sport not to have new uniforms in 2018.
Coach Dawson Odums and his football staff gave Price freedom to design the new uniforms as he saw fit. Other SU coaches are more hands-on.
First-year men’s basketball coach Sean Woods tinkered with a charcoal gray uniform to go with a potentially more old-fashioned look.
Kerrick Jackson revamped the baseball uniforms to include an all-Columbia blue set, reminiscent of the 1980s-era St. Louis Cardinals. Jackson also designed a set of home uniforms to honor the 60-year anniversary of Southern’s 1959 national championship team.
“The name of the game is recruiting,” Jackson said. “Do we have to have seven different uniforms? No. But if you go out and have something that looks good and is appealing to the kids you’re recruiting, it makes a difference.”
Price set three major goals before he could retire.
First, he wanted to install a state-of-the-art communications system for the football coaches. He accomplished that last season when Southern incorporated a $150,000 network, making them one of three HBCU programs in the country to claim the new system.
Southern is also in the process of acquiring a fully-loaded 18-wheeler to haul equipment across the country for football games.
Price said a potential deal could put the Southern brand driving down Interstate 10 in time for the Jaguars’ trip to Texas Southern in October, checking off another goal.
But no matter what happens, Saturday is the moment he waited 40 years to see.