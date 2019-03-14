They’ve already matched last season’s win total.
They notched a sweep in their first Southwestern Athletic Conference series.
What’s next for the Southern baseball team? A trip to Houston and, if second-year coach Kerrick Jackson has his way, another small step in the Jaguars’ rebuilding project: Winning on the road.
Southern (9-7, 3-0 Western Division) visits MacGregor Park for a three-game series against a struggling team from Texas Southern (2-12, 1-2).
The series begins at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Jaguars are coming off a 10-6 loss Tuesday at UL-Monroe. They had a one-run lead after a five-run rally in the top of the fourth inning but fell behind after the Warhawks scored five runs off of Southern’s final three relievers.
Before that game, however, the Jaguars showed signs they intend to climb back toward the top of the conference standings.
SU managed a three-game sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field, finishing it off Sunday with a wild 16-13 victory that included two homers by Tyler LaPorte and a lineup that not only hit often, but hit well in clutch situations.
The Jaguars were 9 for 13 with runners in scoring position in the win.
Jackson said Junior left-hander Jerome Bohannon II (1-1, 4.50) will start Friday’s series opener against Texas Southern, followed by senior right-hander Justin Freeman (0-0, 11.45) on Saturday and junior left-hander Jacob Snyder (1-1, 2.45) in the series finale.
The Jaguars pitching staff has improved from last season — with a stronger rotation and deeper bullpen, they rank third in the SWAC in team ERA — but so far, hitting and defense has been even more impressive.
Southern is hitting a conference-best .313 as a team, and only one SWAC team has committed fewer errors than Southern’s 18 (Mississippi Valley has eight).
Texas Southern dropped six of its past seven games, including a 16-5 loss at LSU on Wednesday. The Tigers’ only win during that stretch was in the first game of a doubleheader last Saturday at Grambling.
This weekend’s games in Houston mark the first three-game road series for Southern since the Jaguars were swept at Texas Southern last April.