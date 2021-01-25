The Southern men's basketball team had no answer for Alabama State’s Kenny Strawbridge on Monday night.
Strawbridge scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds — and the final two in each category were the biggest of the game. He grabbed an offensive rebound and scored at the buzzer to lift Alabama State to a 66-64 win over Southern at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama.
Southern (3-6, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led by 12 points early in the second half, but Alabama State used 3-point shooting to get back in the game. The Hornets trailed 47-44, but back-to-back 3-pointers by LaTrell Tate and Kevion Stewart gave them their first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
The teams traded baskets in the closing minutes with each team scoring on three consecutive possessions before Strawbridge’s game-winning shot.
Alabama State (2-5, 2-5) got 14 points from Tate and 12 points from Stewart.
Southern was led by Isaiah Rollins with 11 points, while D.J. Burns added 10 points and seven rebounds. Harrison Henderson came into the game averaging double figures in points and rebounds in SWAC play, but he finished with two points and seven rebounds.
Southern threatened to run away from the Hornets in the first half.
After falling behind 5-3, the Jaguars scored 17 consecutive points. The teams then traded five-point bursts, and Southern tied its largest lead of the half holding a 25-10 edge with eight minutes left.
From there, the Jaguars went cold, missing their last 11 shots of the half. Alabama State was slightly better making 2 of 8 shots, but overall the Hornets' shooting touch was lacking.
For the second straight game, Alabama State made only five field goals in the first half. Against Southern, it made 5 of 27 for 19%.