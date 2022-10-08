PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — It was homecoming for Southern coach Eric Dooley at Prairie View on Saturday, where he built a winning program the previous four years.
In the second half came the arrival of the Jaguars team that Southern bargained for when the school brought him back as head coach. Southern put it all together in a second half in which it outscored the Panthers 35-0 for a 45-13 victory at Blackshear Field.
Quarterback BeSean McCray accounted for four touchdowns running and passing while the defense held the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division leaders to 115 yards in the final two quarters to turn a hotly-contested game into a blowout.
Dooley played down the emotions of his return and that of starting defensive tackle Jason Dumas, who also spent four years here. In the end, the victory put the Jaguars (3-2, 2-1 SWAC) back in the division race and ultimately brought Dooley to tears.
“I didn’t think the emotions came into it,” said Dooley, whose Panthers won the division title last season. “We knew this was going to be a game everyone wanted to see, not just because of where the teams were but because I had so many years here.
“I didn’t expect any tears to come out, but my dad always told me a real man can cry.”
McCray was razor sharp with his passing, hitting 16 of 22 for a season-high 275 yards passing. His two touchdown passes to August Pitre of 23 and 13 yards to start the second half gave Southern a 24-13 lead. Then he added his second scoring run, an 8-yarder on a well-executed keeper set up by an excellent run fake.
“We practice what we preach: Come out fast and play hard,” McCray said of the second half when the Jaguars punted only once. “Since the loss to Texas Southern we just wanted to keep carrying on the momentum throughout the weeks. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot with penalties in the first half. We wanted to finish the game."
Pitre had his best day as a Jaguar with three catches for 45 yards; Rudy Dyson caught five for 96 yards; and McCray connected with seven different receivers.
“He was putting it up for us and we made the plays when it came to us,” said Pitre, a transfer from Rice. “It’s something we’re capable of and have been harping on for a couple of weeks. Make more explosive plays. You could see the fruits of our labor.”
The defense, which allowed Prairie View 206 yards in the first half, allowed only 19 in the third when the Jaguars took control. Southern’s pass rush corraled Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley, with third-down sacks by Ckelby Givens and Trey Laing stopping drives.
Jalan Campbell had 10 tackles to lead the way, and safety Jordan Carter added the cherry on top with a 56-yard pick-six, Southern’s fifth defensive touchdown this season.
Dumas was quiet statistically but admitted to feeling the emotions in returning to a place he spent four years.
“Emotions were up, but you calm down and get into your job,” he said. “I didn’t make it bigger than it was. You can’t talk this game, you have to play it.
“PVU tried to run power and zone behind a big, old offensive line. Their line is pretty good. I was there four years and saw the work and effort. They play hard. We’ve got a good D-line. The game plan all week was to stop the run, stay in our gaps.”
It was the first SWAC loss for PVU (3-3, 3-1), which finished with 321 total yards. Connley completed 16 of 28 passes for 160 yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry, even with sack yardage included. It was another game in which the Panthers couldn’t sustain consistent play in the second half.
“We made a lot more mistakes in the second half than the first,” Prairie View coach Bubba McDowell said. “We were missing a lot of tackles, weren’t hitting the gap, not blitzing when we were supposed to, drops by DBs weren’t crisp. We were getting crossed up in the zones, we didn’t pass off. That’s how we gave the big TD pass in the second half.”