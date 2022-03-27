Stung and embarrassed by an ugly loss the day before, Southern flipped the script and the score.
The Jaguars had a season-high 13 hits and matched their season high in runs with an 11-5 victory against Grambling to take the Southwestern Athletic Conference series two games to one on Sunday at Lee-Hines Field.
The victory was a complete reversal of the night before when the Jaguars lost 11-5 in a game Southern coach Chris Crenshaw called “atrocious.”
Christian Davis gave the Jaguars a quality start and O’Neill Burgos and Taj Porter smashed home runs to highlight a five-run seventh inning that broke the game open. Southern (6-17, 3-3 SWAC) also went errorless for only the second time this season and first since Feb. 23.
“Today we showed up and played,” Crenshaw said. “Our starter gave us a good start, hitters were clutch in clutch situations, a lot better than Saturday.
“I’ve been waiting on this (offensive explosion) about two weeks now. Hopefully it will carry over to the next game and we can ride this wave a little longer.”
The 13 hits equaled the combined total of the first two games of the series. Jovante Dorris had two hits, including a two-run single in the seventh, and Hunter Tabb had a clutch two-run double in the fifth after Grambling (8-16, 3-3) closed to within 3-2 in the fourth.
Davis (1-2) bounced back from his last outing when he started the game with two walks and a hit batter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Working fast, Davis retired the leadoff hitter in each inning he pitched.
“I felt much better today,” Davis said. “The velo was there, breaking ball, changeup ... changeup was working really well today. I’m blessed to have this outing. I’ve been working on my tempo to keep the infielders and outfielders into it. The results showed for themselves. We got a lot of support, even with the crowd. That helped a lot.”
Nick Luckett came in to pitch the final 3 2/3 innings and allowed a two-run homer to Daylon Ardoin in the eighth but retired the side in order on three popups in the ninth. He allowed two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Burgos hit the first pitch he saw from reliever Malik Abdul, who had just entered the game, over the left field fence for his third homer in the seventh inning. Tremaine Spears singled and one out later, Porter hit his second dinger over the right field fence.
Heath Backhus replaced Abdul and surrendered a two-run single to Dorris after Southern drew three consecutive walks.
“I was struggling with my approach,” said Burgos, who struck out with runners on second and third and grounded into an inning-ending, bases-loaded double play in his first two at bats.
“I was looking for something up in the zone and put a good swing on it. (Been looking for this) a long time. We haven’t been the team we know we are. Today it was three things: great defense, great pitching, great hitting.”