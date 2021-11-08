It took the Jaguars a full half to settle down, but once they did, they were unstoppable Monday night.
After trailing at halftime, the Southern women’s basketball team turned up the defensive pressure and rolled to a 76-53 win over LSU-Alexandria in an exhibition game played at the Clark Activity Center.
Kayla Watson led three Jaguars in double figures with 15 points. Nakia Kincey 13 and Diamond Hunter 11 also played key roles.
“We wanted to put a lot of pressure on them and wear them down,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “The plan was to play a lot of people and let everybody get a taste of the action. I thought we would come out a little tight and we did.”
LSU-Alexandria, which came into the game with a 0-3 record, kept pace with Southern the entire first half. The Generals led 18-14 after one quarter, and went on to take a 37-31 advantage at halftime.
Southern scored the first 11 points of the third quarter, and never trailed again. The turnaround came thanks to the Jaguars’ pressing defense, which forced 35 turnovers for the game including 23 in the second half.
Southern led 44-41 with five minutes left in the third quarter after Diamond Hunter scored on a drive. Southern then forced turnovers on the Generals next eight possessions. LSU-Alexandria did not get off another shot until 2:42 remained in the quarter, when it trailed 54-41.
The Generals never got the deficit under 10 points again.
For the game, Southern made 17 of 21 foul shots, fared worse from the field. Southern shot 34.6 percent (27 of 78) of its field goals and was 5 of 35 from 3-point range.
“We got some really good looks,” Funchess said. “If we make some of those then we’re scoring 85 or 90 points. Its good to knock the rust off, but now it's time to play for real.”