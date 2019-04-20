Texas Southern’s Tyson Thompson singled home a run in the top of the ninth inning to beat Southern and give the Tigers a split of a Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader with a 6-5 victory Saturday at Lee-Hines Field.
In the first game, Hampton Hudson drilled a two-out, two-run single in the 12th inning to give the Jaguars a 7-6 victory.
The loss in the nightcap snapped a six-game winning streak for Southern (23-16, 13-3), which leads the SWAC Western Division. Texas Southern improved to 12-27 and 8-9 in league play.
Southern, which leads the SWAC in batting and fielding, had almost as many errors (three) as hits (five) in the loss. TSU left-hander Mason Furlong handcuffed the Jaguars most of the night, and Alex Olguin came on to pitch a perfect ninth inning for the save.
Southern scored three runs in the third off Mason Furlong, sparked by Ashanti Wheatley’s two-run double, but the visitors crawled back to tie it with the help of some shoddy Southern fielding.
Christian Sanchez hit a solo homer off Southern starter Justin Freeman, who went five innings. In the sixth, reliever Austin Haensel issued two walks and a hit, Southern committed three errors and the Tigers tied the game.
One inning later, Olajide Oloruntimilehin gave Texas Southern the lead with a solo homer over the center-field fence and catcher Victor Cruz brought home another run with a fielder’s choice in the eighth to make it 5-3.
Southern then got some generosity to tie the game in the eighth. Willie Ward was hit by a pitch, and Coby Taylor singled him to third with Taylor advancing to second on the throw. Ward scored on a wild pitch and after a walk to Hudson, Taylor came home on a throwing error as Hampton stole second.
Hudson’s game-winning hit in Game 1 scored Johnny Johnson and Wheatley after the visitors had taken a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning on a base hit by Ryan Diaz.
Johnson led off the Jaguars’ 12th with a single and Wheatley doubled him to third with nobody out off losing pitcher Chris Suarez (1-3). Blake Martin struck out and Malik Blaise popped out before Willie Ward walked to load the bases. Hudson then ripped a 1-1 pitch over shortstop and into left-center field for his only hit.
Rhett Hebert (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Southern, allowing one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings of relief as the Jaguars’ third pitcher.
Southern had to come from behind twice to win its sixth consecutive game. The Jaguars trailed 5-2 in the eighth, but Johnson hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to one. Southern loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning and tied the game on Ward’s sacrifice fly.
Southern had the winning run in scoring position with less than two out in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings but couldn’t push it across, stranding seven baserunners in that span.
The Jaguars led 2-0 on a solo home run by Javeyan Williams and a run-scoring triple by Tyler LaPorte after a double by Williams in the sixth.
Jaguars’ starting pitcher Jerome Bohannon carried a shutout into the seventh but was relieved by Whilhelm Allen after two batters reached base with one out. Allen allowed a walk and three consecutive hits as the Tigers scored four times and added a fifth run in the eighth off Cole Jenkins.
The loss was the sixth in a row for Texas Southern (11-27, 7-9), which outhit the Jaguars 13-11.