Jayden Saddler found a way to put Southern on top.
Late in Saturday’s game against Southeastern Louisiana with the score tied, Saddler came up with two huge steals that swung momentum Southern’s way. Both led to Southern baskets, and the Jaguars took advantage of the late surge to post a 72-66 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Saddler’s first steal came with less than four minutes to go and led to free throws by Isaiah Rollins that gave Southern a 63-61 lead. On the Lions' next possession, Saddler got another steal, then made a jumper from the right baseline.
The Jaguars were in control the rest of the way.
“He’s the catalyst. He always finds a way to make the play,” Southern coach Sean Woods said of Saddler. “It's what he does. That’s why I think he’s one of the top five guards in the country the way he’s playing right now. Not just in our league, but in the country.”
Southern (5-6) didn’t look sharp handling the ball and finished with 20 turnovers. Still, the Jaguars were tough on the boards by outrebounding SLU 33-22.
Tyron Lyons was the only Jaguar in double figures with 21 points. P.J. Byrd scored nine points while Terrell Williams and Damien Sears each had eight. Sears and Lyons each pulled down eight rebounds.
Southeastern (4-6) came into the game having last played Dec. 5, when it won 72-68 at Troy. Lions coach David Kiefer said he was looking for his team to be more physical against Southern.
“We weren’t very tough tonight,” Kiefer said. “We didn’t rebound the ball like we’re capable and we had some bad turnovers, but credit Southern. That’s what they do, they get steals.”
Southeastern had the upper hand in the first half. Three-pointers from Keon Clergeot and Joe Kasperzyk increased the Lions' lead to a 22-13.
Ryan Burkhardt’s 3-pointer gave the Lions a 32-20 advantage with five minutes left in the half, but Southern responded with an 11-0 run with Williams scoring six of the points.
Southern trailed 36-31 at the half but outscored Southeastern 12-3 to take a 43-39 lead. There were three lead changes and four ties before Lyons made two free throws with 4:54 left to tie the game 61-61.
“This was our third game in five days,” Woods said. “Even though we were at home — and we were ecstatic to be at home — it's still three games in five days. Our guys just found a way to win, and that’s what championship teams do. Even if you don’t play great you find a way.”