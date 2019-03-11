There are still 35 games to play, but Southern's baseball team already has a chance to surpass last year's win total Monday when it visits UL-Monroe.
That's how much improvement this year's Jaguars (9-6) have shown from last year's 9-33 edition.
First pitch for Tuesday's game was moved up to 4 p.m. because ULM is hosting a Sun Belt men's basketball tournament game Tuesday night.
A closer look at statistics shows just how that's happened. Southern, which swept Arkansas-Pine Bluff last weekend to open Southwestern Athletic Conference play with 41 runs in three games, leads the SWAC in batting average (.313) and slugging percentage (.465) and is second in on-base percentage (.418).
Javeyan Williams is second in the SWAC with a .462 average and with a .563 on-base percentage, and Tyler LaPorte has flashed strength (he's seventh in the league in slugging percentage, one spot behind teammate Coby Taylor) and speed (second in the SWAC with 10 stolen bases).
Southern's pitching doesn't look quite as impressive statistically, with a 6.14 ERA, but that actually ranks fourth in the SWAC. Perhaps more important, the Jaguars are tied for the league lead with three saves, proving that their bullpen has patched many of the leaks that plagued last year's team.
The Warhawks have dropped four of its past five games, losing two of three to McNeese State last weekend after dropping both games of a midweek set against Southeastern.
This is the first of a five-game road trip for the Jaguars, who travel to Texas Southern for a three-game SWAC series starting Friday.