GRAMBLING — Grambling found its new athletic director at its archrival.
The school announced Thursday it was hiring Dr. Trayvean Scott, who spent the past 10 years at Southern, most recently as the Jaguars' deputy athletic director and chief operating officer and was responsible for the daily operations of the Southern program.
Scott also is a former Southern basketball player who holds school records in assists, steals and minutes played.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to the team and look forward to the impact he will have on the department," Grambling president Rick Gallot said in a statement. "His commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes and experience with administration speak directly to the mission of continuing the rich legacy of athletics at Grambling State University."
This is The “G”🐯❤️#GramFam— Tray Scott, Ph.D. (@TrayveanScott) July 2, 2021
Scott, whose official title at Grambling is vice president for intercollegiate athletics, served as Southern's sport administrator for football, women's basketball, softball, track and field and cross country and oversaw various other departments.
He was a key figure in Southern's improvement in Academic Progress Rate. When he took over just three of the Jaguars' 15 programs met the APR benchmark for postseason play; two years later, all of Southern's programs were eligible.