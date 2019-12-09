No. 1 Billboard recording artist Lizzo released a new music video for her hit song 'Good as Hell' Monday — and you may notice some familiar faces!

Southern University tweeted Monday morning "Check out this video by Lizzo featuring our Human Jukebox!"

Check out this video "Good As Hell" by @Lizzo featuring our @SU_HumanJukebox! We would like to thank @AtlanticRecords for giving our University this opportunity. #WeAreSouthern https://t.co/N2WYyWOOPN — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) December 9, 2019

In October, Lizzo posted a video of herself in Baton Rouge. Though she never directly said what she was doing in the capital city, some social media users speculated it may have something to do with the famous marching band.

The university later posted to Instagram, confirming user's speculation.

"Hey, Jaguar Nation! Come be a part of a major video production featuring a #1 Billboard recording artist and our very own Human Jukebox on Wednesday, October 30," SU wrote.