ARLINGTON, Texas — Southern went into Saturday’s Arlington Classic wary of letting Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body beat the Jaguars for a second consecutive year.
Then the Jaguars went out and beat themselves with turnovers, penalties and failed fourth-down gambles in a surprising 24-0 loss at Choctaw Stadium against a program that won for only the fifth time in five seasons.
Body did some of the damage, but Southern (1-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) looked helpless on offense early and gave up touchdowns on two of Texas Southern's first three drives. After that, the Jaguars gave themselves a chance to rally, even after allowing a third TD.
But Southern’s offense could not cross the goal line despite four trips to the red zone.
“They took advantage of us making mistakes, stuff that’s correctable,” Southern defensive tackle Camron Peterson said. “It’s stuff we have to fix. That performance we put on today was completely unacceptable. We will be better, work on it and correct next week.
“You can’t come out slow; you have to come out ready. That’s something we didn’t do today.”
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray threw three interceptions — one on his first pass of the game and another in the TSU end zone at the end of the first half. The Jaguars also had a touchdown called back midway through the third quarter because of a penalty, one that could have gotten them back in the game.
Three first-half touchdowns staked the Tigers to an early lead, and they added a 33-yard field goal on a drive that killed most of the fourth quarter to seal it.
It was the first time Southern has been shut out by a SWAC opponent since a 6-0 loss to Mississippi Valley State in 2012, a loss that cost then-coach Stump Mitchell his job. It was the first time TSU has shut out Southern since a 21-0 loss in 1971.
The teams each compiled 352 yards of offense, but the Tigers turned their production into touchdowns. Southern coach Eric Dooley declined to be specific about his offensive troubles, saying he’d have to watch the game tape.
“I thought some things were there and we didn’t execute,” Dooley said. “We didn’t execute at a high level. We’ve got to put those guys in better situations to score touchdowns.
“Penalties was something we can’t accept. That’s effort, discipline-wise. There are some things we have to correct, because it slowed down some things and took a touchdown away.”
Trailing 14-0 in the second quarter, McCray made a 29-yard run put the Jaguars in good shape at the TSU 9-yard line, but they came away with nothing when Jerodd Sims was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 2.
Later in the second quarter, McCray was sacked on fourth-and-2 play at the TSU 44-yard line and on the next play, Body hit Derek Morton on a quick slant for a 53-yard touchdown play to make it 21-0 with 2:03 left in the half.
Southern responded with another drive to the Tigers 10-yard line but McCray’s slant pass bounced off Whitfield’s hands and intercepted in the end zone by Charles George with four seconds left.
Body completed 16 of 22 passes for 186 yards and two TDs without an interception. Most of that came in the first half when he was 15 for 18 for 173 yards, with touchdown throws to Morton and AJ Burnett for 9 yards.
TSU rushed for 166 yards on 44 carries.
Southern ran the ball 40 times and McCray threw 30 passes, completing 18 for 163 yards, but only 63 in the first half. He rushed for 95 yards on 16 carries while Karl Ligon had 57 on 12 carries. Chandler Whitfield caught six passes for 94 yards.
McCray, who did not come to the post-game interview session, finally got going in the third quarter. He hit August Pitre for 11 yards and Cassius Allen for 14. A 9-yard run by Kendric Rhymes gave Southern a first down at the at the TSU 9. A penalty and tackle for loss pushed them back to the 15 where on third down, McCray executed an RPO pass to Allen for a touchdown — but Southern offensive lineman Eli Fields was flagged for being downfield on the play.
McCray hit Whitfield for 26 yards in the fourth quarter to key the last Jaguar push, but he drive stalled at the TSU 18-yard line with an ineligible-receiver-downfield penalty on Bryce McNair. After committing two penalties for 8 yards at LSU last week, Southern was whistled seven times for 51 yards.
“It’s always surprising to me when we don’t win,” Dooley said. “We’ll get a chance to make an assessment. It’s a long season. We dug ourselves this hole and we have to come out of it.”