It took a half for Oregon to get comfortable, but once it did the 21st-ranked Ducks pulled away to defeat the Southern women 83-46 in a Legacy Series game played Monday night at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (0-3) kept the game interesting for most of the first half. Oregon (3-0) showed off its outside shooting touch in the second half as it became the third nationally ranked team to defeat the Jaguars in nine days.
“I thought we were a little tight offensively, especially in the third quarter,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Early in the game we had some really good looks and just did not make them. They’re shots we’re capable of making, and we’ve got to start knocking them down.”
The Jaguars missed their first nine shots of the third quarter and were scoreless until Sky Castro scored off an offensive rebound with four minutes left. That gave Oregon time to extend a 14-point halftime lead to 56-26, and the Ducks were in control the rest of the way.
The Ducks made 11 of 30 3-pointers, and Ahlise Hurst made 5 of 7 from behind the arc to lead Oregon with 15 points. Phillipina Kyei, Oregon’s 6-foot-8 center, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Also hitting double figures were Endyia Rogers (14 points) and Chance Gray (12 points). Southern limited Grace VanSlooten, the Pac-12 freshman of the week, to five points.
“We gave up too many open jump shots,” Funchess said. “The plan was to sag a little bit, and if they hit some shots to push out and start guarding them.”
Oregon shot 45.8% in the first half but ended the game at 51.8%. Southern got a team-high eight points apiece from Aleighyah Fontenot and Chloe Fleming and shot 34% for the game.
“We’re happy we won and that we did it convincingly, but we had a great day,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “We toured the university, met a lot of wonderful people and now both teams are eating dinner together tonight. To me that’s as important as the outcome of the game. I think that’s what (the Legacy Series) is about.”
Oregon led 18-11 after one quarter, then had three turnovers in the first 2:30 of the second. The Ducks failed to get off a shot while Soniyah Reed’s 3-pointer pulled Southern within 18-14.
Momentum began to swing Oregon’s way when Te-Hina Paopao hit a 3-pointer from the right wing. With Southern in the middle of a six-minute scoring drought, Hurst made the Jaguars pay as she added three 3-pointers to give Oregon a 32-14 lead.
Sirviva Legions came off the bench to give Southern a spark in the closing minutes of the half. She made two free throws to break the drought, then made two jumpers in the final minute.
Oregon led 38-24 at halftime.
The game was close through the opening six minutes. Amani McWain made a 3-pointer and Fleming scored on a drive as Southern trailed 8-7 with 4:33 left in the first quarter.
Oregon came back with a 10-0 run highlighted by the play of Taya Hanson, who had a steal and layup and a 3-pointer.
“It was a fun environment to play in,” Paopao said. “I’ve never been to an HBCU, and having that band roaring and the fans, it was a great environment to play in.”