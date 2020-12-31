The Southern men's basketball team will have to wait at least one more week to begin Southwestern Athletic Conference play.
The conference issued a statement Thursday night announcing that the Jaguars' home opener against Prairie View, scheduled for Saturday, is postponed because of "a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes among the SU program.
"The action follows the guidelines and protocols set by the league and its COVID-19 Advisory Committee," the statement reads. "Makeup dates for the games have not been determined at this time."
The Jaguars' game Monday against Texas Southern had already been scratched because of COVID-19 issues within TSU's program.
The SU women are still scheduled to open SWAC play against Prairie View at 2 p.m. Saturday in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The Lady Jaguars' game against Texas Southern, also scheduled for Monday night, is postponed.
The Southern men's team had three nonconference games canceled because of the coronavirus.
The Jaguars went 0-4 in nonconference play. Their next scheduled game is Jan. 9 at Grambling, followed by another road game Jan. 11 at Jackson State.