Brad Jenkins scored on a two-out wild pitch in the 10th inning to lift Southern to an 8-7 victory over Northwestern State at Lee Hines Field on Tuesday night.
The victory was the fourth straight by Southern (6-6) in the Jaguars’ first home game of the season.
Jenkins walked with one out in the 10th off Kyle Swanson and stole second and third. With two out, Levi David came in to pitch for the Demons and he walked Jahli Hendricks to bring Bubba Thompson to the plate. But David fell behind in the count to Thompson 2-0 and then uncorked a pitch, allowing Jenkins to score easily. The Jaguar dugout emptied and players mobbed Jenkins at home plate.
Larry Barabino, Southern’s fourth pitcher, got the victory. He escaped a two-on, nobody-out jam in the top of the 10th, getting a fielder’s choice on a nice play by second baseman Jahli Hendricks to end the inning.
The Jaguars appeared headed for a victory in the ninth inning but Northwestern State (9-3) tied it when Tyler Smith hit a three-run homer with two out off Southern’s third pitcher, Dimitri Frank. The Jaguars dodged further trouble after Marshall Skinner singled and pinch runner Larson Fontenot stole second. Frank rallied to strike out Jeffrey Elkins to end the inning.
The Jaguars had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth when Jahli Hendricks walked and went to third on a one-out single by Taj Porter. Williams Nelson was hit by a pitch to load the bases but Kyle Swanson struck out Hampton Hudson and Javonte Dorris to end the inning.
Southern trailed 4-1 going into the sixth inning but scored five runs to take a 6-4 lead. Michael Wright led off with a walk and Hendricks had a hit-and-run single to move Wright to third. Wright scored on a throwing error on a fielder’s choice grounder by Porter.
Hudson struck out but reached first on a wild pitch to load the bases and Dorris singled to right field to score two runs and tie the game at six. Hudson and Dorris moved up to second and third on the throw to the plate and Zavier Moore gave the Jaguars their first lead with a line drive to right to score both runners.
Southern added an insurance run in the on three hit batters and a walk by Northwestern State pitcher Drake Smith. The run came home when Smith hit Brad Jenkins with the bases loaded.
Southern’s first run came in the fifth inning when Hudson singled, wet to third on an errant pickoff throw by pitcher Josh Banes and scored on a wild pitch.
The Demons took a 2-0 lead in fourth on a double by Smith and a two-run homer Elkins off Southern starter Jerome Bohannon.