Southern football coach Jason Rollins dropped what amounted to a pop quiz on his team this week and he liked how it responded.

Saturday will be more like a mid-term exam when the Jaguars hold their first major scrimmage of fall camp at 9 a.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Rollins got his team’s attention with some extra conditioning Tuesday when he wasn’t fully pleased with the effort after an off-day Monday. The team bounced back in moving toward the 90-minute scrimmage in which the coaching staff will do some heavy player evaluations in the first day of full pads.

“Wednesday and Thursday were really good, a lot of energy and focus,” Rollins said after practice Thursday. “A trend in the right direction.

“It’s a not a true, all-out, nose-bloodying scrimmage. It’s more of an evaluation. We’re going to put guys into situations where we can evaluate them and set a depth chart.”

Some starting jobs will be at stake but with the team returning nearly intact from the spring season, the scrimmage will be about depth to see who can perform when the hitting is real, and the defense is tackling to the ground.

The quarterback job is clearly in the hands of Ladarius Skelton, who will get all the snaps with the first-team offense. But Rollins praised the depth at the position with John Lampley and Bubba McDaniel. All three have started and shown the ability to lead the team.

“We’re extremely blessed to have great guys who are each other’s biggest fans,” Rollins said. “They compete with each other on and off the field but they’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders. They’re family. Ladarius Skelton is our starting quarterback but each of them know they have a role to play.”

Offensive coordinator Zach Grossi said the scrimmage is important for finding some offensive line depth with all five starters back.

“We have all our starters back so we didn’t have a ton of chances to develop depth (in the spring),” Grossi said. “That’s where the competition is, for spots on the bus. We have a lot of young guys doing well.”

The same is true on defense at linebacker. Caleb Carter is gone, and Ray Anderson and Derrick Williams look likely to grab the Mike and Will slots. Coordinator Lionel Washington would like to add a couple more names to the rotation.

“We’re looking for guys who can recall the defense, play hard and smart, and have an understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Washington said. “We have depth at linebacker. I don’t want to call names so somebody gets mad if I don’t mention them.”

One key place that bears watching is placekicker and punter. Rollins put special emphasis in Friday’s practice on special teams. Junior Martell Fontenot and freshmen Luke Jackson, Carson Wilt and Joshua Griffin will each get a chance at both jobs under live conditions Saturday.

“We’ve been giving all of those guys ample opportunity,” Rollins said. “Friday we’ll see who can separate a little bit. Outside of Fontenot, none have college snaps. We want to put them in pressure situations to see if we can set the depth chart.”

Talent search

The first week of practice has brought some NFL scouts to the Southern practice field from Arizona, Green Bay and Chicago. The Bears’ scout is former Southern placekicker Breck Ackley.

The main names on the NFL radar are Buck Buchanan Award winner Jordan Lewis, senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton and junior offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter.

Lewis is a junior defensive end who would probably play a hybrid linebacker position at the pro level. Lewis had 10 1/2 sacks in five games in the spring and 1 1/2 as a freshman. He’s beefed up to about 215 pounds.

Skelton (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) projects to multiple positions, including running back, wide receiver and safety. Carter (6-5, 275) is a junior with length and athleticism that allowed him to play tight end and star on the basketball court at Plaquemine High School.

