It’s been quite the run for Southern and first-year head coach Carlos Funchess.
The Jaguars ran through the SWAC schedule with a 14-2 record, won a regular-season conference championship and tournament title. It all led to the NCAA tournament for a fifth appearance all-time, but the Jags met their match.
Back in Funchess’ home state of Mississippi, Southern had to take on No. 1 seed Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were bigger, stronger and faster and imposed their will early to finish off Southern’s season in a 103-46 final.
“This was a great experience for the younger kids,” Funchess said. “(Mississippi State) played us like we were one of the top teams in the country. I tell our girls that this is what it takes to be a champion. Playing hard is a habit and that’s one of the things you have to be able to learn from this.”
The Bulldogs’ size has been known across the landscape of college basketball this season with Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and All-American Teaira McCowan at center and First-Team All-SEC power forward Anriel Howard beside her. Those two are among the nation’s top rebounders and both finished with double-doubles for the Bulldogs with Howard notching 23 points and 12 rebounds and McCowan 22 points and 16 rebounds in just three quarters.
“I knew it was going to be a battle. McCowan is one of the best players in the country and you put Howard right there with her and they’re tough to handle,” Funchess said. “That size disadvantage really hurt us and they put some pressure on us defensively. They’re one of the top teams in the country for a reason.”
It led to an overwhelming advantage against the Jags in the paint with a 58-10 mark scoring inside and 51-28 rebounding.
The Jags (20-13) shot just 27 percent (15 of 55) from the field.
A 20-2 run in the final four minutes of the first quarter was where the Bulldogs found their distance. Southern came back with a strong second quarter outscoring MSU 19-18, but it was still a 55-29 lead for State.
MSU took full control in the second half scoring the first 10 points and allowing just five points in those 10 minutes. The lead was stretched to 86-34 and there wasn’t much the Jaguars could do from there.
Skylar O’Bear led the Jaguars in scoring with nine points on 3 of 13 shooting in her 27 minutes. Alyric Scott had eight points and a team-high five rebounds and Jaden Towner had six points with two 3-pointers before fouling out of the game in the third quarter.
It was a tough end of the season for Southern and the players had their heads held high postgame. The seniors have been a part of three championships in their careers and postseason play whether it be in the WNIT or the NCAA tournament.
“It’s hard to end the season like that but a lot of people don’t get this opportunity,” senior Courtney Pardon said. “We’re just thankful to have got this opportunity and hopefully coach Funchess brings the team back next year.”