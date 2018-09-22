MOBILE, Ala. — Southern finally got the fast start it’s been looking for on offense — even if it didn't last too long.
For the first time this season, the Jaguars scored on their opening possession when quarterback John Lampley led a successful 12-play, 75-yard drive into the end zone in Saturday's 29-27 win over Alabama A&M.
Lampley hit tight end Dennis Craig on a 10-yard pass for the opening score, followed by a failed extra point.
The Jaguars had struggled on opening possessions this season, failing to earn so much as a first down in three tries.
Mims the word
Jamarqueza Mims scored the first touchdown of his Southern career Saturday when he broke off a 25-yard run to give the Jaguars a 29-21 lead in the third quarter.
The junior running back is listed as the No. 2 ball carrier behind Devon Benn but hasn’t seen much production.
Mims ran for 37 yards on two carries. He picked up a total of 53 yards last season.
Gain some …
Southern cornerback Demerio Houston was back in action Saturday after missing last weekend’s home opener with an ankle sprain.
The senior captain did not start against Alabama A&M but entered the game early in the first quarter. Elijah Small took the first snaps in his place.
Houston, who was the Jaguars' leading tackler before his injury, recorded four tackles against A&M.
He previously said his absence against Langston was only precautionary so he would be healthy for the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.
Defensive lineman Brad Porter also made his return to the field after missing several weeks with an injury. He did not record a tackle.
Lose some …
Southern was without wide receiver Hunter Register this weekend and safety Andre Augustine.
Register, a first-year transfer, hasn’t quite found a consistent role in the passing game this season. He had three receptions for 21 yards Sept. 8 against Louisiana Tech but no receptions in either of the other two games he played.
Augustine was absent for the second straight week with an undisclosed injury. He was expected to be a starter going into this season.
Walk-on Chase Foster once again got the nod, making the first tackle of the season.
Third time’s the charm?
Southern started its third different tight end in four games Saturday in Dennis Craig.
Craig was originally listed as the starter on preseason depth charts, but Austin Opara took the first snaps in the season opener Sept. 1, and Jeremias Houston was the starter the past two weeks, although all three rotated in each game.
Not only did Craig start, he saw more action in the passing game than any other tight end had all season. The converted wide receiver, considered to be the best pass catcher and route runner among the three, hauled in a pair of passes, including a 10-yard touchdown catch, on the opening drive.
No other tight ends recorded a reception.
Saved by the flag
After getting bombarded with penalties against Langston, Southern cleaned up its play to start conference play — sort of.
The Jaguars drew six flags for 74 yards against Alabama A&M compared to a devastating 13 for 149 yards the previous week.
Coach Dawson Odums said penalties would be a focus this week in practice.