Conference openers in college football offer struggling teams a chance to reset themselves and acknowledge they still have their goals in front of them.
Southern University (1-3) fits that bill as it prepares to play at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-1) in the SWAC opener at 6 p.m. Saturday.
But along with that new hope, the Jaguars are carrying the dreaded starting quarterback issue north with them and hoping for a quick resolution.
Ladarius Skelton was expected to continue his improvement after going 5-1 as the Jaguars starting quarterback for the last six games in 2018. But Skelton has struggled early in all four games.
In Saturday’s loss at Florida A&M, Skelton was replaced by backup Bubba McDaniel after four series without a first down. McDaniel engineered a touchdown drive but also threw two interceptions. Skelton returned and played better but the jaguars could not recover from the poor start in the 27-21 loss.
“We’re evaluating our quarterback situation this week,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said at his Tuesday press conference. “Whichever guy gives us the most confidence we can score some points and win the game, that’s the one we’ll go with. We plan on playing both.”
Odums isn’t pinning everything on the quarterback position. He said his coaching staff is scouring game tape and brainstorming ways it can get the team to play well from the opening kickoff. While the offense struggled, the defense allowed two first-quarter touchdowns and the Jaguars spent the rest of the night trying to dig themselves out of the hole.
Even so, when quarterbacks struggle it’s hard for the offense to recover. Florida A&M stacked the box with extra defenders and Skelton couldn’t capitalize. Odums said it appears the Jaguars had open receivers and opportunities to make plays but didn’t.
“We’ve got to figure out how to play better at the start of the game,” he said. “We’re evaluating our team, looking at things from top to bottom to make sure we’re doing things as a staff to increase these guys' energy at the start of the game. The only game we didn’t look sluggish at the start was Memphis.”
Skelton’s issues have been noticeable and at the heart of the offensive struggles. He can appear hesitant, leading to disrupted timing, and sometimes is inaccurate. He was two of six for 24 yards in the first half and was sacked twice, once for a safety.
He returned and rallied Southern into the lead with a pair of scoring drives but didn’t get closer than the FAMU 38-yard line on his last two tries.
“He’s not making the same mistakes but in the same area,” Odums said. “A missed throw, a missed read, things he can clean up. When he’s locked in, he has a chance to be as good as anybody. We haven’t given up on him. We’re behind him 100 percent. But from within you, you have to challenge yourself.
“He’s never shy of confidence. He’s disappointed in how he’s played and prepared.”
Odums said he won’t hesitate to use a quick hook if Skelton starts and struggles Saturday, where he will be playing in his first game as a Jaguar in his hometown. Odums said he is planning to play McDaniel at least one series regardless of how Skelton plays.
“It’s a starter’s responsibility to prevent a controversy,” Odums said. “It’s a backup’s responsibility to make it a controversy. Bubba has done his job. He’s created the situation by doing his job. Our starter is creating the conversation with his play.”
That has created a problem for the team overall. The Jaguars are 6-1 against UAPB under Odums, but the Golden Lions are looking strong with three consecutive wins as the SWAC’s surprise team. UAPB has lost only to TCU and has wins over Alabama A&M, Langston and Tennessee State, the latter victory coming on the game’s final play.
Southern, the favorite to win the West Division, gets a division foe first up with a chance for redemption.
“Our morale is the same,” linebacker Calvin Lunkins said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. We didn’t finish what we started. We were in this position last year and we know what we need to do to get where we want to be.
“We’ve got a new start. We can still chase what we want to chase in the SWAC. If we win, we’re in a great position, but we can’t take any more Ls.”
Odums has to hope a trip to Skelton’s hometown can shake something loose in his quarterback upon whom so much depends because of his dual threat capabilities.
“If you are a competitor, playing in front of family and friends should give you motivation,” Odums said. “Hopefully that’s the separation needed for him to be successful this week.
“He’s not happy about how he’s played, and you can see it. He was a different guy this morning (at practice). Mentally, whatever shook him up, we got the old guy back, but we’ll see on Saturday.”