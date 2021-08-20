Southern announced Friday evening that it will be naming the field after legendary Jaguars coach Pete Richardson.

Although the field will be called "Pete Richardson Field," the name of the stadium remains "A.W. Mumford Stadium" in honor of the late SU football coach.

The recommendation to name the field after Richardson came from SU athletic director Roman Banks, board chairman Domoine Rutledge, president-chancellor Ray Belton and other distinguished Jaguars athletics supporters. The recommendation was approved by the Southern University System Board of Supervisors on Friday morning.

Upon his arrival to Baton Rouge in 1993, Richardson ushered in a golden era for Southern, compiling 134 wins during a 17-year career and is the second winningest coach in Southern football history in wins and winning percentage.

Richardson, known as "Coach Pete," won five SWAC titles (1993, '97, '98, '99, 2003) and four HBCU national championships (1993, '95, '97, 2003).

He led the Jaguars to six Heritage Bowls appearances with a 4-2 record. Richardson owns the distinction of being the only coach to go undefeated against Grambling's iconic coach Eddie Robinson. He was named the SWAC coach of the year five times (1995, '97, '98, '99, 2003).

Richardson is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.