Bubba McDaniel wasn’t expecting a lot at Southern’s Senior Day beyond seeing his family, kissing his mom and grandmother, and tossing the football with his brother and nephew.
But not long after kickoff, he had to step in and play the role he prepared for in the Jaguars’ nine previous games, and he delivered big time.
McDaniel took over for injured starter BeSean McCray and threw two touchdown passes while running for a third in a 27-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
It was quite a show in the final appearance for McDaniel, the 6-2, 200-pound graduate from Dothan, Alabama, who started eight games last season but lost out to McCray after spring practice. His performance allowed the Jaguars (6-4, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to finish the season unbeaten at home and guarantee Southern a winning record after a 4-7 mark last year.
The victory also kept alive Southern’s flickering Western Division title hopes, which require one loss each by Prairie View and Texas Southern remain possible.
“I dang near cried,” said fellow senior and defensive end Jalen Ivy, who arrived at Southern with McDaniel in 2018. “The confidence, integrity, humility. ... I can’t speak more highly of anybody else on this team. He’s just a great guy.”
McCray was injured while leading Southern to a touchdown on its first possession. McDaniel came in and finished the job, completing 11 of 16 passes for 113 yards to help snap the Jaguars’ two-game losing streak. His 34-yard scoring pass to Tyler Kirkwood gave Southern a 13-0 lead with 6:21 left in the first half.
McDaniel also rushed 11 times for 60 yards, including a 10-yard scoring run to make it 20-0 just before halftime. Southern recovered the second-half kickoff at the Delta Devils’ 19-yard line, and four plays later, he flipped a 9-yard scoring pass to Kendric Rhymes.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” McDaniel said of his final home game. “I was glad to be back out there and having fun with my teammates. I’m glad we went out with a bang.”
The game was not a masterpiece. The Jaguars missed two short field-goal opportunities, squandered some other scoring chances and committed 12 penalties for 96 yards, keeping the visitors around longer than they should have.
The defense came up with five sacks and a key interception by Corione Harris, who returned the ball 78 yards to set up a touchdown. The Jaguars finally snuffed out the last Devil surge with a fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter at the Southern 5-yard line.
“I’m happy and pleased to have a victory. I just didn’t think it was one of our better played games,” Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said. “I don’t want the guys to not celebrate. I’m all about being a perfectionist. There were things we didn’t cover.”
There was plenty enough to counterbalance on a day when Southern had numerous players out with injuries. Kirkwood, who entered the game with three catches for 61 yards and zero touchdowns, beat all three categories Saturday. He caught four passes for 64 yards and the score that got the Southern offense going after three consecutive drives stalled.
It looked like the Jaguars might be stuck again, back up to their 13-yard line. But McDaniel hit Kirkwood for 22 yards and again for 13 to get in position for the scoring throw. McDaniel escaped the pocket and looked like he was going to run but instead lofted a perfect rainbow to Kirkwood behind the defense.
“I was happy for him, happy he threw the ball,” said Kirkwood, a sophomore from New Orleans. “I thought he was going to run. I had a great week of practice, and it translates to the game. When I first got here, I had a connection with Bubba. He’s has always been a stand-up guy. He takes charge. He’s not the loudest guy in the room, but he’s always going to lead and set an example for us younger guys.”
McDaniel stayed in character after his big day, low-key and ready to step in again in the season finale, the Bayou Classic on Nov. 26.
“I played all right. There were some small details I missed. It’s never as good or bad as it seems. I’ve got work to do. (Starting in the Bayou Classic) would be good. I don’t get into that. I just show up.”