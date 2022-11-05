TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stage was set for Southern to step back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division race. The Jaguars simply couldn’t do their part.
Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium, turnovers, penalties and an inability to finish drives led to a 30-16 loss to Florida A&M, and once again, Southern is on the outside looking in.
Instead of moving into first place after Prairie View lost to Alcorn State on Friday and Jackson State defeated Texas Southern on Saturday, the Jaguars (5-4, 3-3 SWAC) find themselves in third place with time running out. Knowing they did it to themselves only made the hurt more palpable.
“Speechless. We knew what the game was worth,” said quarterback BeSean McCray, whose offense sputtered again in a second consecutive loss. “We fell short. It hurts.”
Said senior defensive tackle Jason Dumas: “It was very disappointing. We just didn’t come to play. We knew what was at stake and didn’t capitalize on our opportunity at the end of the day.”
Tears flowed, and emotions were on display.
The Jaguars got ahead 3-0 on the game’s first possession, but then the mistakes started. An offside penalty on a field-goal attempt gave the Rattlers a second chance to score a touchdown for a 7-3 lead.
Turnovers on back-to-back plays in the second quarter led to 10 more FAMU points after Southern had cut it to 7-6.
The Jaguars finally broke through with a 35-yard touchdown run by McCray to make it a 20-16 game, but the Rattlers converted three times on third down to answer with a 75-yard TD drive for which Southern had no other answer.
FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 17 of 34 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 4-yarder with Southern pass rushers draped all over him for the 27-16 lead.
Southern outgained the home team 339-322 but the offense broke down in the red zone and had to settle for field goals. The defense finally wore down and couldn’t get the Rattlers off the field in the second half. FAMU were 7 of 16 on third-down conversions, including four of their first five in the second half.
McCray rushed for 125 yards on 16 carries but had another dreadful night passing. He was 8 of 20 attempts for 88 yards, his second consecutive game under 100 yards passing. Harold Blood finished up at quarterback after McCray left the game with an injury.
“It was surprising, but (there's) nothing you can do about it,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We knew what was at stake. They gave us the keys and we’ve got to drive it. Unfortunately, we didn’t do it.
“One thing I do like about the team, and it probably doesn’t show because of the score, but they kept fighting, and (they) understand what it’s all about. There are some good teams in this conference, and we’re right there. We just didn’t close the gap.”
Prairie View stayed on top of the West with a 4-2 record, while Southern and Texas Southern are tied at 3-3. The Panthers have two games remaining against Mississippi Valley and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, teams that have combined for one conference victory.
The Panthers would have to lose once and have Southern win out, but the Jaguars also need Texas Southern to lose to either Grambling or UAPB in its final two games.
Saturday's game started well enough for Southern. Braelen Morgan’s 55-yard return of the opening kickoff set up the Jaguars for a 23-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin.
Then Southern became its own worst enemy. On a field-goal formation, the FAMU kicker Jose Romo-Martinez and holder Chris Faddoul shifted as if to run a play from scrimmage. Several Jaguars jumped offsides on a hard count, giving the Rattlers a first down at the 8. Moussa hit Xavier Smith for a 9-yard touchdown to make it 7-3. Smith caught six passes for 100 yards.
“You’ve got to be disciplined, whether you are a freshman or this is the first time you’ve played,” Dooley said. “At this point, there shouldn’t be any offsides. We know the snap count. There’s not reason for us to jump.”
The two turnovers put the Rattlers in control, and the Jaguars defense couldn’t get them off the field in the second half. The offense had success running the ball, but as the game wore on, the Jaguars were forced to throw.
Southern had a chance to score with just under three minutes to play, but Dupree Fuller fumbled after a 15-yard catch from Blood to the FAMU 2-yard line, ending Southern’s last hope.
“I think we did (have intensity and readiness to play),” McCray said. “The first half we came out slow and tried to pick it up. That’s a great team. You can’t play from behind, you’re trying to play catch up.”