Picking up Southwestern Athletic Conference road wins has been hard to come by in recent seasons for the Southern men's basketball team, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel earlier this week.
After defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-56 on Saturday, Southern followed up with a 74-70 win at Mississippi Valley on Monday. The consecutive conference road wins were the first for Southern since February 2018, when it won at Alabama State and Alabama A&M.
For Southern (6-13, 3-3), the wins lifted it into a tie for fourth with Grambling in the SWAC standings. Now, the Jaguars are looking to extend their winning streak with Alabama State and Alabama A&M visiting the F.G. Clark Activity Center this weekend.
“Our last two (home games) we let one get away against Grambling, but made it up against Jackson State,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “The important thing is we were able to do some good things on the road this past week. Now we have a chance to do more if we take care of our homestand.”
Alabama State (3-15, 2-3) and Alabama A&M (5-11, 2-3) are tied for sixth in the conference standings. The Hornets face Southern at 5:30 p.m. Saturday while the Bulldogs take on the Jaguars at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
After faltering in the second half of early season games, Southern is beginning to show more poise. Rebounding has been a key for the Jaguars.
Southern holds its opponents to a league-low 32.8 rebounds per game, and picks up 12 offensive rebounds per game, second in the SWAC.
Center Amel Kuhljohovic grabbed 13 rebounds and had eight points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He scored all 11 of his points in the first half against Valley.
“(Kuljohovic) is being more mobile,” Woods said. “He’s being more aggressive on both ends of the court. That’s what he has to be able to do for us to be successful.”
Michah Bradford has also picked up his play.
“Our point guard play has gotten a lot better with Micah Bradford,” Woods said. “I think he’s been a catalyst for the last three games, and he’s continuing to come into his own.”
Bradford had 11 points and four assists against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Against Valley, he took control in the final two minutes making eight of 10 free throws as Southern held on to defeat the Delta Devils.
Bradford finished with 14 points against Valley while Darius Williams and Ashante Shivers each had 15 points. Williams leads Southern averaging 6.3 rebounds. Ashante Shivers leads Southern in scoring at 8.8 points, just ahead of Damiree Burns who scores 8.6 points and gets 5.1 rebounds per outing.
“We just need to continue to do what we do,” Woods said. “I think these guys are learning what it takes to win. We’ve got a brand new team and I think they’re starting to come around now.”
Women hope to stay hot
The Southern women's team also boosted its place in the SWAC standings with a pair of road wins last week.
The defending SWAC champion Jaguars (6-11, 4-2) are tied for third.
Alabama State (5-11, 2-3) is tied for sixth, and plays Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday. Alabama A&M (7-9, 3-2) is in fifth place prior to this weekend, and plays the Jaguars at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
“Coach Freda Jackson of Alabama State is a championship coach and we’ve got to be ready to go,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said of the longtime Hornets coach. “We’ve just got to hang tough and win our home games.”