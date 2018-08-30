Lionel Washington didn’t have any time to settle in at Southern.
The first day he stepped foot on the field at A.W. Mumford Stadium, the Jaguars were already three days into preseason camp. Before then, the only connection he had with the school was growing up a few miles down the road in Lutcher and coaching against them last season at Tulane.
He knew few people in the program and had little knowledge of the defense he’d be working with. The same can be said for Southern’s cornerbacks in regards to their new position coach.
Luckily for everyone involved, Washington knows a thing or two about the game of football.
The rest is introductions.
“I’ve been coaching long enough that I have a pretty good understanding of what they’re doing,” Washington said. “The hardest part is understanding the terminology. Once you understand the terminology, it makes my job a lot easier in teaching these kids.”
Washington spent the first few weeks peppering defensive coordinator Trei Oliver with questions about the defense and personnel, sometimes looking to starting cornerback and co-captain Demerio Houston for insight into the group’s mindset.
The countdown to this Saturday was blazing forward and Washington had no time to waste.
Finally, Oliver told him all the questions weren’t necessary.
Washington knew everything he could about the position, he just had to teach it to the players. Everything else would come with time.
That’s because Washington might just be the most experienced coach on Southern’s staff at the moment.
He spent the past six seasons as Tulane’s co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. During his tenure, the Green Wave had three defensive backs taken in the NFL, including sixth-round pick Parry Nickerson last season.
Before that, he was the defensive backs coach for the Oakland Raiders for two years and cornerbacks and nicklebacks coach for almost a decade with the Green Bay Packers, working with players like 9-time Pro Bowler Charles Woodson.
Cornerback is his speciality, though, taking from a 15-year career in the NFL that saw him bounce around to five different franchises around the country. In 204 career appearances, he totaled 627 tackles, 37 interceptions and 164 starts.
To this day, his fourth-round draft pick out of Tulane in 1983 stands as the fourth highest selection in school history for a defensive back.
“That’s what I told him when he first got here,” Oliver said. “We’re going to coordinate by committee. All of us put our heads together and come up with the best plan. When it works, we did a great job. When it doesn’t work, I take the blame.
“But he’s worked wonders as far as bringing in ideas and different ways to look at it. Of course he doesn’t want to come in and change the whole defense, but he’s had a lot of great ideas and we’ve implemented a lot of new things.”
His experience is his most valuable asset to the Jaguars.
Washington is a second coordinator on the field to Oliver, a much needed piece with Southern breaking in a new defensive line coach and Steve Adams pulls triple duty with linebackers, special teams and safeties.
But its most advantageous perk, considering his late start with the team, is the instant respect he commands from players.
From Day 1, Houston said the other cornerbacks gravitated to Washington based solely off his resume. A few have already asked him questions about what the NFL is like.
“It’s an honor,” Houston said of working with Washington. “He has a lot of experience and he knows the game of football. For him to pass it on to us younger guys is just a blessing.”