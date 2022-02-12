A frantic finish wasn’t enough to overcome poor shooting and unsure ballhandling by the Southern men’s basketball team Saturday night in Prairie View, Texas.
The Jaguars shot 44% from the field and committed a season-high 22 turnovers as they lost the first of two games on this Texas road trip, 84-77 to the Panthers.
“We turned the ball over too much. That’s what put us behind the 8-ball,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “You can’t do that on the road and have success.”
Southern’s Tyrone Lyons tuned in his second consecutive double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Terrell Williams added 16 points. Between them, the duo made 17 of 27 shots — but the rest of the Jaguars went a combined 10 for 35.
With the loss, Southern (14-10, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) drops into a first-place tie with Texas Southern, the Jaguars’ next opponent. The teams meet at 8 p.m. Monday night in Houston.
“We’ve got a game coming up now that’s very important because it’s for first place by yourself,” Woods said. “We’ve got to regroup fast and be ready to play on Monday.”
Prairie View (5-15, 5-7) got hot shooting from Jeremiah Gambrell in the first half and finished with 25 points to lead four Panthers in double figures. Among those was Jawaun Daniels, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Southern fell behind 60-39 in the second half before pulling itself back in contention. Lyons’ 3-pointer cut the deficit to 71-62 with 3:17 left. The Jaguars trailed 74-69 with 1:34 left, but scored only one point on its next four possessions.
Free helped the Panthers extend their lead to 78-70, and they made 6 of 8 at the line in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.
In the first half, Southern fell behind by nine points before turning momentum its way. With two minutes left, J’Quan Ewing’s dunk left Prairie View ahead 32-29. Southern had a chance to get closer after a steal by Williams, but he missed twice at close range.
After that, Southern’s fortunes took a turn for the worse.
Prairie View’s Dewayne Cox made two free throws to push the Panthers lead to five, and as Southern was inbounding the ball, Woods was whistled for a technical foul. Gambrell made both free throws, then added two 3-pointers in the final minute of the half.
Southern was only able to counter with two free throws by Brendon Brooks, and Prairie View led 42-31 at the break.