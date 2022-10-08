What’s at stake
Thanks to the magic of scheduling, Prairie View looks like it’s way out in front of the rest of the Western Division teams at 3-0, even though some other West teams have only played one conference game. With one loss already, Southern has no margin for error. A loss here makes the season look longer and more treacherous with Alcorn State, Jackson State and Florida A&M over the next four weeks. This is a huge game for Southern if it hopes to stay in the division race, while the Panthers have a loss to give. It’s the first time Eric Dooley has to go back to the program he rebuilt. He knows about the talent and coaching he’s up against, but they know him, too.
Key matchup
Southern DT Jason Dumas vs. PVU OG Arrington Taylor: Dumas, the Prairie View transfer, showed last week what his presence means to the Jaguars after having missed the first three games. He will demand double-teams at times, and Taylor, the Panthers’ best offensive lineman, will be knocking heads with him — just like they did in practice, back when Dumas still wore purple and gold. There’s bound to be some talking and this will be one of the strength-on-strength matchups to watch. If Southern can’t get a handle on the PVU rushing attack, it’s going to be a long night.
Players to watch
Jaguars: The Southern offense exploded with big plays, and that’s a specialty for RB Kendric Rhymes, who led the Jaguars with 80 yards rushing and accounted for three touchdowns. Yards will be hard to come by so explosive plays netting touchdowns will be huge. Rhymes appears to be just getting warmed up and comfortable in his role as a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield. DE Trey Laing has turned into a consistent pass rush threat and leads Southern with 6½ tackles for loss, including 1½ sacks. Jordan Lewis appeared to pull a hamstring last week and may not play which makes Laing’s performance more significant for bringing and outside rush. A strong rush could help the Southern defense net some big-play turnovers against QB Trazon Connely.
Panthers: PVU has great depth, which means the Panthers shuttle players throughout the game, but RB Ahmed Antoine, a former Karr Cougar, leads the rushing attack. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per carry in three games against SWAC opponents and 5.3 overall, with four touchdowns. If the Jaguars can’t contain him, he’s going to set up QB Trazon Connely for an easy night. The Panthers have one of the league’s best defensive backs in CB Jamais Presley, who leads the team with seven passes broken up. The Panthers have feast on offensive mistakes with 18 sacks, eight interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. Presley was a preseason All-SWAC selection.
Facts and figures
Saturday will mark Southern’s 600th SWAC game. The Jaguars are 381-208-11 all-time. ... Southern is 2-0 at Blackshear Stadium and hasn’t played there since 2018, when the stadium’s fifth-largest crowd (13,220) attended. ... Southern QB BeSean McCray’s 299 yards rushing is first among SWAC quarterbacks. ... Southern leads the series 50-20 and is 22-11 as the visiting team. . . Southern has outscored opponents 64-17 in the second half. ... The Jaguars have committed 10 turnovers and had 10 takeaways on defense. ... The last overtime game played by Southern was in 2013, 50 games and nine seasons ago.
Numbers worth knowing
5: Sacks allowed by Prairie View in five games
9: Field goals by Prairie View, most in the SWAC
284: Southern’s total penalty yardage in four games
Prediction and why
Prairie View 26, Southern 25: This is a tough get for Southern. The Panthers are playing well on defense and will make the yards, first downs and points hard to come by. The formula for Bubba McDowell has been defense and the running game and the Panthers will try to play keep away with its running game. They aren’t afraid to settle for field goals. Southern finally came out of its offensive doldrums last week against a beaten up Arkansas-Pine Bluff squad. This opponent is two deep at every position, and no one knows that better than Jaguar coach Eric Dooley, who recruited most of the roster. If it comes down to a field goal, PVU has the edge.