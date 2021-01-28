The Southern football team went hard the first week before coach Dawson Odums backed off in the second week as the Jaguars continued preparation for the spring football season, which begins Feb. 26.
Odums, entering his ninth season, is working around absences for players in quarantine while trying to make the best use of the 29 practices Southern has before the team suits up at Alabama State in the season opener. Odums said the squad also worked on team-building this week.
“We taxed them for a week, then we gave them a chance this week to get their bodies in line for recovery, conditioning, get some soreness out,” Odums said Thursday via Zoom. “Soft tissue injuries were starting to show up. We’re giving the guys break before we get to February and get going fast.
“We needed the team-building because we had so many new guys. Needed some adversity before we see guys in another color jersey. We split the team in half. It was good to see guys in leadership positions step up, handle adversity the right way.”
Odums said Friday and Saturday practice will be heavy on special teams work before the Jaguars take Sunday off. The team will be back in helmets Monday.
Odums said four players have been in quarantine since reporting for the first day of practice Jan. 26 and one other player tested positive for COVID-19 since then. In addition to the pandemic restrictions, Southern is limited to the NCAA's standard 20-hour work week and spring semester classes.
“Guys got to go to class and do other things,” he said. “You practice, have your meeting and that’s about it for the next four weeks, and then you’re going to play. It’s going to be different.
“Hopefully the guys can stay on task with what they’re doing. Mentally it's going to be challenging. We’re always going to be without players. We’re finding that out. Contact tracing is the biggest thing, not really the positive tests. If your roommate tests positive, you’ve got to quarantine with him as well. There’s no way to control it. Our players live on and off campus. Discipline is going to be the main ingredient. Guys have to understand the severity of what is going on.”
Odums said curfew checks will begin Monday, and the coaching staff has stressed the importance of personal discipline in maintaining proper social distancing. He’s hoping for a scrimmage Feb. 6 but nothing extravagant like in a normal preseason camp. Odums said the team would handle mostly small, scenario-based live work.
Even if players are forced to miss practice for health reasons, Odums said it could turn into a silver lining. He said the team also has to be prepared for changes in the coaching staff if one of the coaches tests positive for the coronavirus.
“When you lose three or four offensive linemen, it’s kind of hard to practice,” Odums said. “It takes everybody out there to have a fluid practice. The next guy has got to be ready to play. We can’t make excuses, but we don’t know what the lineup is going to look like. If we can get some continuity, we’ll see what kind of football team we have.
“It will be your culture and how you create some backups, making sure they know what they’re doing. Coaching-wise, it could be a grad assistant coaching because a coach could be down.”