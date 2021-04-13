The Bayou Classic is always a time of celebration, even when the game is moved out of its home in New Orleans and with most of its bells and whistles left at home.

Although Saturday’s 47th edition of Southern against Grambling at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium matchup will likely mark the end of a tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic induced spring season, it was all worth it said Southern coach Dawson Odums.

The Jaguars (3-1, 2-1 SWAC) still have a chance to extend their season by one or even two games depending on the outcome of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Prairie View A&M game, but Odums said he’d do it all over again.

“Everybody can say they were excited to play (this spring),” Odums said Tuesday. “Excited our players got a chance. Sitting around and not playing for a year, that’s tough. The short break (before fall) will be even tougher.

“It was fun to be across the field from coaches and to motivate our guys every week, step up and rise to the challenge. To see the joy of victory and overcome the agony of defeat, always working on these guys to be better men. If we weren’t playing, we’d still be practicing and getting ready for August.”

Saturday's game got a boost two weeks ago when Gov. John Bel Edwards eased pandemic gathering restrictions which allowed for 50% stadium capacity. That means approximately 25,000 fans can attend, likely be the biggest crowd of the season for either team.

The Battle of the Bands and other Bayou Classic staple festivities will have to wait until the fall season when the game is scheduled to return south.

Southern is in the hunt for the West Division title but needs a victory by Prairie View against Pine Bluff on Saturday to stay alive. If that happens, the SWAC has a decision to make on how to proceed. League sources said it’s possible Southern and Prairie View could play April 24 with the Jaguars needing a victory to force a three-way tie.

Prairie View is scheduled to play Jackson State April 24, which is no longer contending for the East title. Southern could theoretically replace Jackson State in that game. The SWAC championship game is scheduled for the following weekend but it could possibly be moved to accommodate another playing weekend.

For Grambling, the game is assured to be the last of a difficult season. The Tigers (0-3, 0-3) had their last two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues and only a week ago was able to return to the practice field. The Bayou Classic itself was in jeopardy.

It’s a change from the past two seasons when the Bayou Classic determined the SWAC West representative in the title game. Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs said he’s grateful after losing one-third of his season to the pandemic to get one more game, whether it’s in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or Independence Stadium.

“It’s a bit different that we’re not going to New Orleans to play,” Fobbs said. “The fanfare, the bands, what engulfs this game is not going to be present, but it is still a huge game. You’re playing against your state rival, they’re playing really good football, really confident. It’s going to be a challenge. Our kids are looking forward to it. Dealing with adversity helps you understand how important getting back on the field is.”

The same goes for the Jaguars, who played on consecutive weekends only once this spring. Moving the Bayou Classic to Shreveport, where the game was last played in 1973, was no issue compared to everything else Southern faced.

“I’d love to be in the Superdome, but we understand this is the hand we’re dealt this spring,” Odums said. “This is how it’s got to be. Hopefully this fall we can return to some normalcy.

“Being able to run out the tunnel, have referees, be able to keep score, it's been fun. I know it’s scheduled as our last regular season game but we’re hopeful. We’ve got to have some help but hopefully we’ve put ourselves in position to get another week of it. What we tell our players is ‘Just win and learn what’s next.’”