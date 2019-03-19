GalesAirport.9049.jpg
Advocate staff photo by APRIL BUFFINGTON -- Devon Gales shocked by the Human Jukebox playing and Southern University cheerleaders, supporters and family greeting him as he gets off the plane at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on Saturday, March 5, 2016.

 April Buffington

Four years after a devastating injury, Devon Gales is back in football.

The former Southern University wide receiver, who was paralyzed from a hit while returning a kickoff against the University of Georgia in 2015, was hired as an assistant high school coach at Jefferson High School in Georgia.

Since his injury, Georgia fans and donors have helped Gales, including building him a wheelchair accessible house. 

Access WDUN in Georgia quoted Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart as saying the team could benefit from Gales' story of perseverance.

“It was brought to our attention upon meeting this wonderful family that Devon missed the game and practices and being part of a football team in the game he still loved so much,” Cathcart said.

