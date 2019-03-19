Four years after a devastating injury, Devon Gales is back in football.

The former Southern University wide receiver, who was paralyzed from a hit while returning a kickoff against the University of Georgia in 2015, was hired as an assistant high school coach at Jefferson High School in Georgia.

Since his injury, Georgia fans and donors have helped Gales, including building him a wheelchair accessible house.

Can't see Tweet below? Click here.

We are so proud to announce the addition of Devon Gales to our Dragon coaching staff!! The former Southern University star will be a tremendous asset to our program! #Inspiration #Determination #UGA



Story at https://t.co/QixiiCuLTw pic.twitter.com/kpzBPsUwSt — Jefferson Football (@JeffersonFootba) March 19, 2019

Access WDUN in Georgia quoted Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart as saying the team could benefit from Gales' story of perseverance.

“It was brought to our attention upon meeting this wonderful family that Devon missed the game and practices and being part of a football team in the game he still loved so much,” Cathcart said.

You can read more about Gales' inspirational recovery here.

Can't see video below? Click here.