There’s more to love about Southern University’s 2019 football schedule, simply because it has 20 percent more games — 12 total — than last year.
Because next football season has an extra week of playing dates, FCS schools are allowed play a dozen, and Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks has some nice plums for Jaguar Nation, even if there are only four games slated for A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jaguars start a home-and-home series with traditional rival Florida A&M on Sept. 21 in Tallahassee, and the Rattlers return the game to Baton Rouge in 2020.
The season opener at McNeese State gives fans a nearby road game two hours down Interstate 10, followed by Southern's first meeting with University of Memphis on the Tigers’ home field.
Home games include Edward Waters College in the Pete Richardson Classic (Sept. 14); Prairie View (Oct. 12); Alabama A&M for homecoming (Nov. 2); and Virginia-Lynchburg (Nov. 9).
The complete schedule is as follows:
at McNeese St, Aug. 31;
at Memphis, Sept. 7;
Edward Waters, Sept. 14;
at Florida A&M, Sept. 21;
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sept. 28;
open date, Oct. 5;
Prairie View, Oct. 12;
vs. Texas Southern in Dallas, Oct. 12;
at Alcorn State, Oct. 26;
Alabama A&M, Nov. 2;
Virginia-Lynchburg, Nov. 9;
at Jackson State, Nov. 16;
open date, Nov. 23;
vs. Grambling (Bayou Classic), Nov. 30
“It’s a good schedule for our fans,” Banks said. “We’ve been working hard on the schedule, one that I inherited before we had a chance to express ourselves with the (Southwestern Athletic) conference office.
“We have some places our fans will enjoy going that aren’t too hard on them, and we play an old rival. We’re working with the new SWAC commissioner (Charles McClelland) going forward to try and get to a fifth home game and create excitement around the classics.”
The highlight of the year is the return of FAMU, an annual rival until 2001. The teams have played four times since then, the last in 2012 at the Atlanta Football Classic.
This will be Southern's 61st meeting with the Rattlers, who hold a 33-26-1 edge in the series. The Rattlers went 6-5 last season and finished third in the MEAC.
“It’s a natural rivalry game for us,” said Southern coach Dawson Odums, who led Southern to a 7-4 mark and the SWAC West title in 2018. “Playing them home-and-home will do wonders for both fan bases. (It's) a chance to showcase both programs, and it’s a good experience for our players.”
Southern has played McNeese State once, with the Cowboys winning 35-18 at Southern in 2004. A 2005 game scheduled for Lake Charles was canceled because of Hurricane Rita and not made up. Memphis is another game in driving distance for fans.
“We’ve got a good following in both areas,” Banks said.
Edward Waters and Virginia-Lynchburg are both NAIA schools, with the latter scheduled as Senior Day. Banks said it's hard to find FCS opponents for November games, an issue he hopes to rectify.
“It’s been tough to schedule, tough to find opponents to come late in the season,” Banks said. "Going forward, we will have a chance to control that.
“The Pete Richardson Classic is going to grow. We had almost 16,000 last year for Langston. We think we can get it to 20,000.”
More on Richardson
Banks said the wheels are in motion to name the A.W. Mumford Stadium field after Richardson in time for the Sept. 14 game. Richardson, the five-time SWAC Coach of the Year, won four black college national championships in 17 seasons at Southern.
“All the Ts haven’t been crossed or Is dotted, but we plan on getting that done by the weekend of the game,” Banks said. “We think people will support that ’cause because they know what Pete Richardson means to Southern and black college football.”
Hunting for a coach
Odums said he’s in position to name a new defensive coordinator to replace Trei Oliver, who left after three seasons to become head coach at his alma mater, North Carolina Central.
“We have a guy in mind, but we’re still getting through the paperwork,” Odums said.
Signing day, Part 2
Odums also said the Jaguars will sign “15 or 16” players to letters of intent during the second football signing period, which begins Feb. 6.
Southern signed three players during the early period in December, and Odums is expected to bring in as many as four junior college transfers. Classes began Wednesday.
“We’ll probably announce them next week after they finish the paperwork and get their schedules,” Odums said.