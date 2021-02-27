The main goal for the Southern women against Alcorn State was to handle the pressure applied by the Braves defense.
Mission accomplished.
Southern took control late in the first quarter and led by double digits the entire second half on its way to a 72-46 win over Alcorn at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Taking care of the basketball was never a problem for Southern, which finished the game with 11 turnovers while forcing 18 from Alcorn (6-11, 6-7).
“Alcorn came out ready,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “They put pressure on you and try to (force) turnovers. I told the team, if you let them turn you over it will be a long game. For the most part, we did an excellent job taking care of the basketball.”
Southern (9-10, 9-4 SWAC) got a career-high 20 points from senior guard Nakia Kincey, who was 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Amani McWain added 15 points and a team-high six rebounds. Also hitting double figures were Tyneisha Metcalf (11 points) and Chloe Fleming (10 points).
For the game, Southern made 27 of 58 shots (46.6%) but that was after the Jaguars made only 3 of 17 in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars shot 58.5% over the first three quarters while building a 60-35 lead.
Southern’s fast start led to an anti-climactic fourth quarter.
“We needed to put them away early,” McWain said. “They’re a hard team to play against. They make it hard on a lot of teams they play so we knew if they kept it close early it would be a struggle.”
Kirdis Clark led Alcorn with 14 points, and Cayla Obillo scored 10. The Braves made 19 of 64 shots (29.7%), and were outrebounded 38-33.
Alcorn State made its first three shots of the game, and quickly took a 7-2 lead. Southern battled back to take an 11-9 lead after Fleming scored five points on a 3-pointer followed by a layup off an Alcorn turnover.
Alcorn closed to within 14-13 after Clark’s jumper with 2:21 to go in the first quarter, but the Braves made only one of their next 16 shots over the following 10 minutes. Southern used the drought to outscore Alcorn 17-3.
McWain and Kincey each hit 3-pointers during the run, and Southern went on to lead 31-18 at halftime.