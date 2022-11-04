In just about any college football conference, two league losses narrow the margin for error.
That’s where Southern finds itself Saturday, with a difficult road trip to boot. The Jaguars need a victory at Florida A&M on Saturday to keep their fading Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game hopes alive. The teams meet at 5 p.m. at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
It’s the second consecutive game against a big rival that was made more crucial by last week’s 35-0 loss at Jackson State. An impotent offense spoiled a solid defensive effort for Southern against the Tigers.
Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said he’s looking for a strong response from his team.
“When you have a game of that magnitude and you don’t get in the end zone, you can’t wait until the next game,” Dooley said. “They understand, they watch tape. I look for them to rebound and come back stronger. I look for our team to play exceptionally well Saturday.”
He’s talking mainly about offense and special teams, which both squandered early opportunities and managed only 221 yards. The defense wore down late in the game, making the final score against Jackson State misleading.
The Southern defense wasn’t thinking in terms of moral victories.
“We’ve got to keep that never-satisfied hunger, especially on the defensive side,” linebacker Derrick Williams said. “People try to compliment us and tell us how good we played, but we still gave up 35 points.
"We’ll never be satisfied. We just try to put our last performance behind us and get one level better every week.”
The challenge is nearly as great this week against FAMU (6-2, 4-1), which is riding a six-game winning streak and looking for a strong finish. If the Rattlers win out, it could lead to a second consecutive invite to the FCS playoffs.
The Southern defense will be challenged by Vanderbilt transfer quarterback Jeremy Moussa, who has been improving each week. His 2,034 yards passing and 14 touchdowns are both second in the SWAC among quarterbacks. Xavier Smith is the league’s top receiver in catches (63), yards (703) and touchdowns (eight).
“Defensively, they are much like us: long, fast and athletic,” FAMU coach Willie Simmons said. “They play extremely hard and sound fundamental football. They’re going to force you to earn everything you get.”
The Rattlers are last in the SWAC in rushing yards per game, but they have shown signs of better balance. AJ Davis rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries last week.
Buck Buchanan Award winning linebacker Isaiah Land heads up a defense that allows only 314 yards per game against conference opponents. In the last six games, the FAMU defense has allowed 16 points or fewer five times.
The game is a rivalry that falls short of that with Jackson State but is intense. Southern’s last visit to Bragg Memorial Stadium, a 27-21 loss in 2019, drew more than 29,000 fans and came down to the final possession.
“These are the type of games that excite our fan base,” Simmons said. “That’s why it’s always one of the highest attended games, whether it’s in Tallahassee or Baton Rouge.”
Southern players are anticipating another game packed with swirling emotions.
“Our defense, we thrive on the crowd, the bands, the loud noise. We get our minds ready for it all through the week,” Williams said. “We’re always ready to play in a hostile environment. It’s nothing new to us."
Said linebacker Jalan Campbell: “The atmosphere last week was electric. I was feeling it. I hope this week is the same. I love atmospheres like that. That’s why we play football.”