The Southern women are still searching for their first win of the season, but the Jaguars were encouraged after their road trip to Memphis.
Southern (0-5) led by seven points in the early going, and stayed close the rest of the game before falling 57-50. The loss was closer than the first four of the season, when the schedule included three teams ranked in the AP top 25.
The reward will be Southern’s first official home game of the season. The Jaguars host LSU-Shreveport (5-6) Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
“I think we have an opportunity to do some good things,” said Southern coach Carlos Funchess, whose team shot nine free throws compared to 40 for Memphis.
“(LSU-Shreveport) has a really good team, some really good personnel so its going to be a challenge. We just need to try to get a win, play the game the right way and get some execution on both ends of the court.
“That’s more important to me than anything — execute and do the things we practice doing.”
Genovea Johnson, a preseason second team all-SWAC selection, has been coming off the bench while recovering from a foot injury. She scored 13 points against Memphis, and leads the Jaguars for the year scoring 10.2 per game. Former Lee High standout Diamond Hunter scored 11 against the Tigers.
Xyllize Harrison, a 6-foot-5 freshman, made her first appearance of the season picking up a rebound in five minutes of action.
“Consistency is the main thing,” Funchess said. “It goes back to execution and being consistent with doing the correct things on the court. I thought we took a step forward at Memphis. We played a pretty tight game and had a chance to win. We didn’t hit some shots down the stretch but I do see growth.”