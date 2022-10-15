Late in the fourth quarter, as the Southern offense drove against Alcorn State, the Jaguars fell behind the chains. Instead of trying to pass its way out of a hole, Southern patiently ran the ball and effectively turned the game over to its defense.
Following a punt, Southern’s defense did its job by stopping Alcorn at midfield to preserve a 21-17 win.
“Our defense stood up,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We played complimentary football. We held the ball (offensively) for three or four minutes, which gave our defense a rest. With them having that strength, I loved our chances.”
Alcorn took over at its 14 with 4:41 left to play. The Braves picked up two first downs as they moved to the Alcorn 45. From there, Southern had to deal with consecutive runs by Alcorn’s bruising running back, Jarveon Howard.
Two runs by Howard picked up 8 yards, but Southern stiffened up after that. On third down, Howard tried to bounce an inside run to the right, but Jordan Carter sliced in to hold him to a gain of a half yard.
“He’s a big guy so you’ve got to bring your feet with you,” Carter said. “You’ve got to come all hat and run hard to the ball, and that’s what we did.”
Alcorn turned to Howard again on fourth down, but the Southern line was there. Tahj Brown and Trey Lang were credited with the stop, which was just short of the Southern 45.
Game officials stopped the clock for a measurement, and it confirmed that Southern had held Alcorn on downs. The Jaguars took over and picked up two first downs as they ran out the clock.
Defensive tackle Jason Dumas said the Jaguars were prepared on the final play.
“We were just going through our progressions,” he said. “We were expecting a dive so, basically, it was just everybody filling their gap and doing their assignment.”
After trailing 21-14 at halftime, Alcorn began to favor its power running game in the third quarter.
“We can’t let nobody ‘Big Boy’ us,” Southern defensive back Corione Harris said. “We had to put our ‘Big Boy’ pants on and play ball. We had to just keep it simple, play fast and make plays on the ball. Just execute.”
The Braves put together a 14-play, third-quarter drive that used up more than eight minutes but came up empty.
The drive stalled at the Southern 29, and Noah Kiani’s 46-yard field goal try was short.
Alcorn came back with a 12-play drive in the fourth quarter. The Braves reached the Southern 7 before settling for Kiani’s 24-yard field goal.
It was all the Braves would get.
Howard came into the game as the SWAC’s leading rusher. Southern limited him to 79 yards on 22 carries with a long run of 11 yards.
“That’s what dog day defense is all about,” Dooley said.