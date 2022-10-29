1. Stop the run
Jackson State’s weakness, if it has one, is running the ball, but they haven’t been entirely deficient at it. They’re sixth in the SWAC at 167 yards per game, probably because they have so much success passing. But if Southern can shut down the run and keep the Tigers in second- and third-and-long situations, it will make it easier to get pressure on Shedeur Sanders. Sacks aren’t a must but keeping Sanders uncomfortable will throw a wrench into the JSU passing attack. Southern has the players to pull that off.
2. Attack quickly
Jackson State has been just as much of a second-half team as Southern has, winning some tight games. The Jaguars need to let the Tigers know they are in for a 60-minute fight and that means laser focus from the first whistle. Having quarterback BeSean McCray attack downfield might soften up the JSU defense and lead to an early advantage. It almost worked last year. But Southern can’t settle for field goals in the red zone. It’s probably going to take 30 points to win this game, and the Jaguars might as well start scoring them early.
3. Special special teams
It’s easy to forget special teams in a game of this magnitude, where field position will matter greatly. The Jaguars have been good there with the SWAC’s leading punter, Robens Beauplan. There haven’t been many field goal opportunities for kicker Joshua Griffin, but he has won the job and can make a big difference in his home state. His kickoffs have been part of Southern’s defensive success, forcing teams to start deep in their own territory with touchbacks. Chandler Whitfield has been on the verge of breaking several punt returns, and the SU coverage teams have been outstanding all season.
4. Adversity, my old friend
In well-played rivalry games, both teams will face plenty of adversity. The team that handles it best, down to the last tick of the clock, will win. These two teams are used to success. Limiting missed chances and seizing the ones that are timely is key. Turnovers, penalties and other interference calls can be overcome if a team is resolved to keep playing hard. Eric Dooley’s teams have shown resilience, especially in a key 21-17 victory against Alcorn State.