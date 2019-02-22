The Southern women's basketball team is showing some staying power as the chase for the women's regular-season Southwestern Athletic Conference crown and the top seed in the SWAC tournament enters its stretch run.
After opening conference play with a loss to Prairie View, Southern (13-11, 10-3 SWAC) has won 10 of 12 games and has been a fixture at the top of the league standings since the second week of conference play. And the Jaguars have accomplished that with a virtual bull's-eye on their backs.
“Teams are always going to get up for Southern, because we’re pretty much at the top of the standings every year,” Jaguars coach Carlos Funchess said. “We’ve got to be ready for it.”
This weekend, being ready will be a key factor when Southern hosts two of the top five teams in the SWAC standings.
Alabama State (9-14, 8-4) is tied with Prairie View for third and will play Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Hornets ended Southern’s six-game winning streak with a 78-61 win Jan. 28 at Montgomery, Alabama.
On Monday, fifth-place Alabama A&M (12-11, 7-5) takes on Southern at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are coming off a 65-57 win at Alabama State last Saturday.
“These are some big games coming up. We’ve got to be ready to play well,” Funchess said. “That’s probably the easy part. We’re just going to try and take it game by game.”
Both Alabama teams will provide a test for Southern’s offense. Alabama State holds teams to 34.4 percent shooting, tops in the league, while Alabama A&M allows 60.3 points per game, also a league best.
Alabama State is led by three players who score in double figures — Ayana Emanuel (14.9 points), Jayla Crawford (14.4 points) and Shmya Ward (11.0 points). Ward also averages 7.8 rebounds for the Hornets, who lead the league with 44.3 rebounds per game.
Southern is eighth in rebounding at 37.6 per game.
Nigeria Jones (12.3 points) and Deshawna Harper (10.3 points) top Alabama A&M.
The Jaguars trailed 29-18 last Saturday at halftime of their game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They turned on the jets in the second half and rolled to a 56-45 win. That momentum carried over into Monday, when Southern won 67-46 at Mississippi Valley.
Alyric Scott and Taneara Moore both turned in stat-filling games against the Delta Devils. Moore scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Scott also tallied 19 points and had 12 rebounds.
“We started out slow against Pine Bluff, but we had a good showing in the second half and it carried over into the Mississippi Valley game,” Funchess said. “Any of these games on the road are always going to be tough.”
Men
Southern's mens team will face one of the SWAC’s top four teams on Saturday. The Jaguars (4-22, 3-10) are tied for ninth place with Mississippi Valley and will play Alabama State (10-13, 8-4) at 7:30 p.m.
Seventh-place Alabama A&M (5-21, 4-8) visits the Bluff for a 7:30 p.m. game Monday.
Southern went 0-2 on last week’s road trip with losses to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (61-45) and Valley (70-59).