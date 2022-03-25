A struggling Southern baseball team relied on pitching, defense and timely hitting to momentarily halt a recent slide and score a 3-2 victory against Grambling at Lee-Hines Field on Friday night.
Joseph Battaglia threw seven strong innings, and reliever Enrique Ozoa worked out of a pair of jams to close out a much-needed Southwestern Athletic Conference victory for a team that dropped eight of its past nine games.
Southern’s defense pitched in with three double plays, including a clutch one in the eighth inning, and Hunter Tabb’s run-scoring double provided the margin of victory.
“Everything we’ve worked on came through tonight,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We made some plays. Battaglia is a warrior. He goes out competes and gives us a chance. That’s all you can ask of your Friday night guy.”
Battaglia (2-3) allowed two unearned runs and weathered eight hits in seven strong innings. He walked two and struck out three before turning it over to All-SWAC closer Ozoa, who got his first save of the season for Southern (5-16, 2-2 Western Division).
“Sometimes you got it, or sometimes you don’t. Today I had it and took it to the fullest,” Battaglia said. “I moved the ball inside and out and had my off-speed working. I kept them off balance the whole time.”
Battaglia left in the eighth after walking leadoff hitter Cameron Bufford. Ozoa came on and hit John Garcia with a pitch. Trevor Hatton tried to sacrifice but popped up a foul ball behind the plate that catcher Taj Porter hustled to snag.
Pinch hitter Keylon Mack then hit a smash to the left of second base, but shortstop Justin Wiley was there and bobbled the ball but had plenty of time to step on the bag and throw out Mack to end the inning.
Ozoa seemed to be cruising through the ninth, striking out the first two batters and getting ahead of No. 9 hitter LaMarcus Jones, 0-2. But Jones worked a walk and Terry Burrell sliced a double down the right-field line to put the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second with Jarficur Parker coming to the plate. Parker had three hits, but Ozoa got him on a line drive to left field to end the game.
Crenshaw made a quick visit to the mound before Parker batted.
“Coach told me relax, calm down, the defense has been good,” Ozoa said. “Make the pitch and let the defense do the rest.”
Grambling (7-14, 2-2) got on the board first when Jones reached on an error by Tabb, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a base hit by Parker, who advanced on a throwing error on the relay by Burgos. Cameron Bufford walked, and then John Garcia doubled to the right-field corner to make it 2-0.
The Jaguars answered with three in the bottom half. JJ Rollon led off with a triple and scored on a double to right-center by Burgos. Porter walked and Burgos stole third when Garcia tried to pick him off second.
Burgos then scored on a grounder to third by Zavier Moore. After hesitating, Burgos took off and beat the relay throw home from first baseman Aries Gardner. Moore advanced on the throw home and scored on Tabb’s double to right-center.
Grambling outhit Southern 8-6, but the Jaguars turned double plays in the first and fourth innings. The Jaguars left 12 runners on base, failing to score twice despite having runners on second and third with no one out.
“We got some hits in key situations, but outside of that, we’ve got to move the ball,” Crenshaw said. “We’re going down looking, striking out. You can’t have that in games like this.”