The only thing better for Southern University than getting onto the football field for the first time in 447 days was walking off of it with a victory.
But that’s not to downplay the 60-minute thrill the Jaguars felt.
Southern players not only have some momentum from Friday’s 24-21 spring season opening victory at Alabama State, but they got an extra day off going into Saturday’s home game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The teams kick off at 1:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
“It felt good to be back on the field with the team,” said wide receiver Brandon Hinton, who led Jaguar receivers with five catches for 47 yards. “Even when we weren’t practicing, we were finding a way to get on the field and be together. It felt good to be in a competition that counts.
Chase Foster used his opportunity to make the biggest play of his career. On the sixth defensive snap he intercepted a pass and returned the ball 14 yards for his first career touchdown and the Jaguars first points of the season.
“It was a different feeling, but at the same time the fans that were there were loud and uplifting and helped us come out with the win,” Foster said. “I thought we performed great.”
The Jaguars started fast forcing early turnovers and moved the ball well but hit a lull in the third quarter that allowed the Hornets to take a 21-14 lead. But the defense buckled down and stopped the next Alabama State drives.
“I thought our guys answered the bell,” coach Dawson Odums said. “They showed grit, toughness and a championship pedigree. When you go down 21-14 on the road and you don’t have anybody to pick you up from a crowd standpoint, you have to rely on each other. It says a lot about our team and its character.”
Odums, ever conscious of his team’s health both COVID-19 related and with injuries, gave his team Saturday and Sunday off. He’s still working through some injuries and trying to rotate reserves into the game as much as possible to get through the six-game season.
“We had a short camp and conditioning will play a part,” Odums said. “Our guys hadn’t played a live game in a long time and I knew they would play harder than they had been practicing. They always take more out of you. When you get behind, you exert more energy. Our coaches did a good job of rotating and keeping them fresh.”
Odums gave senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton a thumbs up for his play, despite a fumble at the Southern 5-yard line that set up Alabama State’s go-ahead touchdown. Overall Odums felt Skelton had shown significant progress.
“His decision-making was better,” Odums said. “At that position you have to make good decisions because the ball touches his hands every play. The ball to Jones in middle of the field was catchable. The one he threw to the sidelines was a bad throw. We’ve got to get consistent in our delivery and decision making. He picked up where he left off from last time out.”
The defense was led by end Jordan Lewis with a team high 11 tackles, including four sacks, giving him 22 for his career. On the third play of the game he sacked quarterback Ryan Nettles and forced a fumble which was returned to the Hornets’ 2-yard line. It was his fifth career forced fumble.
Odums said cornerback Tamaurice Smith, a preseason All-SWAC pick, started but played very little because of an injured foot. Robert Rhem, who missed all of last season with an injury, stepped in and played well.
“When we get all our pieces out there, this team has a chance to be really good,” Odums said.
Pandemic protocols
Mumford Stadium won’t be as lively for Saturday’s game although The Human Jukebox will be on hand to perform in the stands. The crowd will be limited to 25% of the stadium’s capacity, which means just over 6,000 fans will be allowed. Nearly all available tickets have been sold, the school said.
McDaniel out
Backup quarterback Bubba McDaniel won’t be available for at least three weeks and maybe more because of an injury to his non-throwing hand. McDaniel completed 53 of 91 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He did not play Friday against Alabama State.
Times set
Southern’s kickoff times for the remaining games have been set. March 20 at Texas Southern, 7:30; April 3 at Jackson State, 1 p.m.; April 10 at Prairie View, 7 p.m.; Bayou Classic vs. Grambling in Shreveport, 1:30 p.m. The Classic has not been scheduled for broadcast by NBC, but Southern athletic director Roman Banks said he expects the network to eventually pick up the game. The contract with NBC expires after the fall 2021 game.