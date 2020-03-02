The Southern baseball team proved it isn’t going to give up its reign as conference champions just because most of the 2020 team is new.
The Jaguars swept Prairie View in the opening series of Southwestern Athletic Conference play, with a pair of one-run victories and a statement game in the finale. Southern’s 20-0 victory, in which pitcher Joe Battaglia threw a seven-inning no-hitter, put the exclamation point on a big weekend.
“We’re not giving any of them back,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said with a laugh. “Both of those (one-run) games shouldn’t have been as close as they were. You congratulate and reward them for battling through, but at the same time you want them to remain mindful that we put ourselves in some situations we didn’t have to be in.
“I’m not saying we would have beaten them 20-0 in the first two, but the games were closer than they should have been.”
The Jaguars get back into action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Northwestern State Demons at Lee Hines Field. Jerome Bohannon will be the starting pitcher for Southern.
Southern overcame two errors each in the first two Prairie View games. Ryan Ollison had perhaps the weekend’s biggest hit, a run-scoring single in the ninth inning for the margin of victory. Dimitri Frank pitched a scoreless ninth to get the save. Wilhelm Allen allowed one earned run in six innings, and Larry Barabino set up the save with two scoreless innings.
Taj Porter’s three-run double was the big hit in a 6-5 victory in the second game. Southern blew a 5-0 lead, but Jovante Dorris hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth for the margin of victory. Mykel Page got the save but not before walking the bases loaded. He finished the game with back-to-back strikeouts.
Sunday was a hit parade with Bubba Thompson getting a triple and a home run among his four hits and four RBIs. Zavier Moore and Jahli Hendricks knocked in three runs each.
“Our starters struggled at times but continued to battle through and put us in position where we could bring guys in at the end of the game,” Jackson said. “Joe had four walks and hit two batters. We’ve got to do a better job with him in those long innings he’s got to get up and throw so he won’t have that rust when he goes out there.
“He’s a competitor, a strike thrower. He’s still trying to figure himself out when it comes to preparation. In a long inning you’ve got to throw, stretch. You only get five warm-ups. He and Eli are bookends; both have a three-pitch mix they can throw for strikes at any time.
Hendricks shines
Jackson started four freshmen in the opener against Prairie View, including Hendricks, who had a breakout weekend with five hits and six RBIs in 11 at-bats. Jackson said Hendricks struggled in spring practice and early in the season after a strong fall.
“It was good to see Jahli Hendricks coming into his own, getting comfortable,” Jackson said. “He’s trending in the right direction.”
Also breaking out was Thompson, the freshman shortstop. He was 7 for 13 in the series with two triples, a homer and five RBIs. Veterans Hampton Hudson and Zavier Moore each had five hits in the series.
Dorris at DH
Jackson said Dorris, who bats leadoff, is likely locked in at DH for the time being because of a shoulder issue that limit his throwing.
“His bat needs to be in the lineup,” Jackson said. “We also want to get Brendon Davis going. He’s one of the few power threats we have.”
Finney still on hold
Jackson said there was nothing new on right-handed ace Eli Finney, who has yet to pitch because of tendonitis in his throwing shoulder. Finney was due for a medical checkup Monday and has been throwing without pain for the past two weeks, Jackson said.