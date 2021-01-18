Six Jaguars scored in double figures as the Southern men's basketball team blew out a conference foe for the second time in three days with a 102-61 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Playing against a Valley team still looking for its first win of the season, Southern did what it needed. The Jaguars (3-4, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 70-50 midway through the second half and outscored Valley 29-5 to take a 99-55 lead with three minutes left.
Samkelo Cele played only 15 minutes, but came off the bench to lead Southern with 18 points. Andre Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Harrison Henderson scored 12 points to go with nine rebounds.
Other Jaguars scoring in double figures were Jayden Saddler and Lamarcus Lee with 12 points each, and Ashante Shivers with 10.
“We’re still working on us,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We’ve got to get better at the things we’re doing, so we can’t afford to take a night off.”
Valley (0-12, 0-4) shot 37% from the field but had success at times driving to the basket.
“I’m not as proud of our defensive effort today as I have been. We can get better,” Woods said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined and be professional the way we handle it no matter what the score is or who we’re playing.”
Cele entered entered the game with five minutes gone in the first half. He immediately hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
After the game, Cele admitted it was hard not to notice Valley’s record.
“You read things, you hear things, but at the end of the day we’re all athletes,” Cele said. “We need to take care of business whether we play a good team or a bad team.”
Southern got off to a slow start. Harrison Henderson lost the ball under the basket on the Jaguars' first possession, and then missed a 3-point shot. Treylan Smith’s jumper from the right wing gave Valley a three-point lead, but it was short-lived.
After Andre Allen made two free throws, Lamarcus Lee hit a jumper to give Southern the lead for good.
Valley was able to hang around for most of the first half thanks to its 3-point shooting. Henderson’s free throws gave Southern its largest lead of the half at 49-29, but Valley went on a 9-2 run to get within 51-38 at halftime.
Terry Collins started the surge with a three-point play, and he added a 3-pointer and an assist to spark the run.