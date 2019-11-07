Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton isn’t the only offensive player on a roll.
Wide receiver Hunter Register had his third consecutive strong outing last week against Alabama A&M and has surged into the lead among Jaguar receivers.
Register, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder from Lafayette, has 20 receptions for 257 yards and four touchdowns in his past three games. He moved past Timothy Bedford as the team’s leading receiver for the season with 29 catches for 399 yards and seven TDs. Bedford has 28 for 310 and one score.
“You want that out of your seniors,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “In November, they realize the time on their clock is ticking down, so they come out with more focus and a sense of urgency. That’s the challenge for us in November. He’s preparing himself the right way, the right energy.”
Register’s last catch was one of the biggest of the season, a 2-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left to beat Alabama A&M 35-31.
“It was a good experience, made everybody happy including myself,” said Register, who caught seven balls for 95 yards and two scores last week. “I really just wanted to get a win for our fans and my teammates who work so hard during the week. That was my best game as far as production, but I missed a catch as well.”
Register, one of 15 departing seniors, spent his first three seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Southern last year. He missed much of the 2018 season because of a shoulder injury.
Register has several family ties to Southern. His father is an alumnus, his brother is a Southern law school graduate and his aunt also got a degree. He grew up attending games until he started making recruiting visits, a few of which he made to Southern.
“I talked to Southern; they told me don’t burn any bridges because although you might not want to come here, something might not work out,” Register said. “I don’t regret anything.”
Register left when P.J. Fleck was hired to replace Jerry Kill. Register said he didn’t fit into the new coach’s offensive style. Minnesota is now ranked No. 13 and unbeaten going into a huge Big Ten clash against Penn State Saturday.
“I stay in touch with some of the guys,” Register said. “My best friend is the running back, Rodney Smith. He’s saying it’s crazy over there. They are No. 13 and playing Penn State, a big game. We’re getting ready for a big game, but I’ll be watching them for sure. There’s no hard feelings toward them at all.”
Register said he’s happy he’s at Southern after going through a second round of recruiting.
“About 20-something schools hit me up,” he said. “I didn’t go to a (FBS) school because I didn’t want to sit out a year. I took a visit, drove to Southern from Minnesota and committed.
“I feel like I’ve been here for five years. The day I came in they welcomed me with open arms. It’s my family.”