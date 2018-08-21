Game 1: TCU
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 1
TIME: 11 a.m.
WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
ABOUT TCU: Depending on which poll you take, the Horned Frogs are a top 10 team. They have some holes to fill on offense but that likely won’t make much difference in this one. Defensive lineman Ben Banogu was named preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and will be trouble for a young Southern quarterback trying to get his legs under him.
PATH TO THE W: Realistically, the best Southern can hope for here is to stay healthy and get out of Texas with a nice paycheck. Seeing a new QB stay composed under immense pressure would be nice a dream.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: TCU 55, Southern 10 (0-1)
Game 2: Louisiana Tech
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 8
TIME: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Joe Alliet Stadium, Ruston
ABOUT LA TECH: Tech consistently finished near the top of C-USA in all five years under Skip Holtz, winning bowl games in each of the past four. The Bulldogs likely will do so again in 2018 with quarterback J’Mar Smith entering Year 2.
PATH TO THE W: While not as daunting as TCU, staying healthy and getting experience is what Southern should be looking for here. If the secondary limits mistakes and the offensive line keeps the quarterbacks clean, maybe this one stays close.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Louisiana Tech 42, Southern 13 (0-2)
GAME 3: Langston (Pete Richardson Classic)
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 15
TIME: 6 p.m.
WHERE: A.W. Mumford Stadium
ABOUT LANGSTON: This is a big drop in competition, but Southern could have scheduled worse NAIA programs. Langston was a playoff team in 2017 after going undefeated in the regular season. A run-heavy offense, Langston returns its top three rushers, including quarterback Jaylen Lowe, who was the Central States Football League Athlete of the Year.
PATH TO THE W: This should be an easy win no matter what happens. The real fun will be the festivities around the home opener that include the unveiling of stadium renovations, the inaugural Pete Richardson Classic and honoring the 1998 Black National Championship team at halftime.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 34, Langston 3 (1-2)
GAME 4: Alabama A&M
DATE: Saturday, Sept, 22
TIME: 4 p.m.
WHERE: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
ABOUT AAMU: Connell Maynor makes the jump to the SWAC from the MEAC, where he spent most of his playing and coaching career. The first-year head coach comes into a decent situation with AAMU having had a solid season on defense in 2017. The former quarterback will have to put a little work into an offense that averaged only 17 points per game, though.
PATH TO THE W: This is a good early test for Southern before getting into the heavy hitters of the SWAC. AAMU allowed the second-fewest passing yards last year and will be led this year by first-team All-SWAC DB Dylan Hamilton.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 21, Alabama A&M 14 (2-2)
GAME 5: Alcorn State
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 29
TIME: 6 p.m.
WHERE: A.W. Mumford Stadium
ABOUT ALCORN: The moment Southern waited four years for — no more Lenorris Footman. The Alcorn quarterback is gone and with him the SWAC’s leading rusher from last year, De’Lance Turner. Alcorn also overhauled its coaching staff. The Braves should still be a top team in the SWAC, but who knows what they’ll look like?
PATH TO THE W: This game kicks off the meat of Southern’s schedule. All competitions and position battles must be settled by this time. Alcorn is always a tough game, even with Footman and Turner gone. As always, Southern has to stop the run.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 17, Alcorn 14 (3-2)
GAME 6: Prairie View
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 13
TIME: 5 p.m.
WHERE: Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas
ABOUT PV: The big storyline for PV is long-time SWAC assistant Eric Dooley taking his first shot as a head coach. One of the best offensive minds in the conference for decades, Dooley alone makes PV contenders in the future. This year depends on if he can get settled in the new position.
PATH TO THE W: This is one of the most interesting games on Southern’s schedule. A former assistant under Pete Richardson, Dooley has history with the Jaguars. It’s tough to say how good they’ll be this year, but if he replicates any of his offensive success from Grambling, Southern has to play tight defense.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 30, Prairie View 28 (4-2)
GAME 7: Texas Southern
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 20
TIME: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas
ABOUT TSU: 2017 was about as bad as it could get for TSU. The only two wins were against Valley and Pine Bluff, and even those were closer than fans probably would’ve liked. Coach Michael Haywood is in his third year, so expect at least a little improvement.
PATH TO THE W: This game is sandwiched into a potentially bumpy stretch of the schedule, so maintaining focus is key. No matter what, playing in the Cotton Bowl should be fun for players and fans.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 32, Texas Southern 13 (5-2)
GAME 8: Jackson State
DATE: Oct. 27
TIME: 6 p.m.
WHERE: A.W. Mumford Stadium
ABOUT JSU: Another team that isn’t great on paper but added some interesting wrinkles in the offseason. JSU was the only team in the SWAC not to put a player on the first- or second-team preseason all-conference lists, but offensive guru Hal Mumme is calling plays now.
PATH TO THE W: JSU was one of the worst passing teams in the country last year at 128.1 yards per game, and the run game wasn’t much better. That will change with Mumme, who is heralded for his air-raid schemes. Southern’s secondary better be ready to play.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 28, Jackson St 24 (6-2)
GAME 9: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 10
TIME: 4 p.m.
WHERE: A.W. Mumford Stadium
ABOUT UAPB: Pine Bluff might be a little better than last year, but nothing suggests they won’t still duke it out with Mississippi Valley for the bottom spot in the conference. KeShawn Williams returns at running back after running for 75.8 yards per game in 2017.
PATH TO THE W: Shutting down Williams is the main focus. The rest should take care of itself. The real challenge for Southern is to not get caught looking ahead to the Bayou Classic.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Southern 44, UAPB 17 (7-2)
GAME 10: Grambling (Bayou Classic)
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 24
TIME: 4 p.m.
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
ABOUT GRAMBLING: Two-time defending SWAC champs and three-time defending west champs, Grambling is still the team to beat. The Tigers lost a lot of their offensive playmakers from 2017, but expect their replacements to be fully settled by November.
PATH TO THE W: Grambling’s front seven on defense is going to be a wall this year, but the secondary might be a little behind. This could be the big game that kicks off another four-year career for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS: Grambling 34, Southern 24 (7-3)