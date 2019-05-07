UNO got to Southern left-hander Jerome Bohannon III early, and three walks certainly didn't help his cause.
The Privateers' Cortlynn Ramirez allowed one run on three hits and two walks over five innings, and UNO broke loose for four runs in the third inning in beating Southern 5-4 on Tuesday at Privateer Park.
“(Bohannon) was pitching really well, and then he missed spots,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “When we missed, they didn't. Every mistake we made, it was a line drive back through the middle.”
The Privateers (25-24) and Jaguars (28-20) had met twice earlier this season, each team having won at home.
UNO won for the sixth time in eight games. Southern, winner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division, lost its second consecutive game after having won four in a row.
“The third inning was a big inning, and you have to have them on offense,” Privateers coach Blake Dean said. “After, that our freshmen arms settled in a little bit.”
Southern outhit UNO 10-9 but walked six while Privateers pitches walked two.
First baseman Collin Morrill's homer to lead off the fifth inning against Bohannon gave UNO a 5-1 lead. It turned out to be the winning run.
Trailing by four runs in the seventh, Southern rallied for three runs on four hits against Privateers reliever John Barr. First baseman Coby Taylor hit a one-out double and scored on designated hitter Brendon Davis' two-out single. Third baseman Tyler LaPorte and center fielder Javeyan Williams then hit consecutive doubles. Davis and LaPorte came home on Williams' hit, cutting the margin to 5-4.
However, UNO relievers Bailey Holstein and Martin Reeves held Southern in check the rest of the way. The Jaguars had two on and two out in the eighth, but second baseman Zavier Moore grounded to third. Although UNO third baseman Antonio Gauthier bobbled the ball, he was able to throw out Moore.
Reeves Martin, who entered in the ninth as the Privateers' career leader with 12 saves, set a record with his 85th appearance. Martin got the side out in order to seal the win.
Southern took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on back-to-back two-out singles by Moore and catcher William Nelson, the latter scoring left fielder Johnny Johnson from third base. The Privateers didn't score again, however, until the seventh, after Ramirez was relieved.
The Privateers answered in the third with four runs on five hits. Shortstop Darren Willis scored on center fielder Wade Raburn's sacfrice fly, and Morrill, who had singled, later scored on a wild pitch, giving UNO a 2-1 lead. Right fielder Pearce Howard, left fielder Tresten Kennard and designated hitter Gaige Howard then got consecutive singles, with Pearce Howard and Kennard scoring for the 4-1 lead.
Morrill then led off the fifth with his team-high sixth home run to left.
UNO returns to action Friday against Houston Baptist in its final three home games. The Privateers will then play at LSU on Tuesday.
Southern will play Alcorn State on Wednesday, then play in the SWAC tournament next week at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.