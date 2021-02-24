The Southern women’s basketball team has been hard to handle this season when it shoots the ball well, but Alabama A&M matched the Jaguars' offensive intensity on Wednesday afternoon.
Uitilizing a one-two inside punch of Dariauna Lewis and Elexis Evans, Alabama A&M held off every Southern rally to pull off a 78-76 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (8-10, 8-4 SWAC) had the game’s final possession with 15 seconds left. The Jaguars worked the ball to Nakia Kincey in the left corner, but her 3-pointer was off the mark.
Lewis and Evans were nearly unstoppable under the basket. Lewis made 8 of 13 shots, scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Evans made 9 of 10 shots, and finished with 18 points. Bulldogs guard Nigeria Jones scored 22.
“I thought we scored enough points to win, but we gave up too many easy baskets,” Funchess said. “Their size was a problem for us.”
Genovea Johnson topped Southern with 21 points and five rebounds. Amani McWain scored 18 and Kincey had 17.
The loss was the first for Southern this season when it scored more than 65 points. For the game, the Jaguars shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field, but struggled at the foul line making 14 of 25.
A&M (8-4, 6-3) made 29 of 52 (55.8%) and outrebounded the Jaguars 28-20, a total that included 12 offensive rebounds.
Southern trailed 50-41 in the third quarter. McWain’s 3-pointer at the buzzer cut A&M’s lead to 52-50 entering the fourth quarter.
There were 10 lead changes in the fourth quarter before A&M took the lead for good at 66-65 lead on two free throws by Lewis with 3:40 left. A&M led by as many as four points in the closing minutes, the last at 76-72.
Johnson scored on a drive and made two free throws to get Southern within 76-77 with 16 seconds left. The Jaguars fouled Jones, who made one of two free throws preceding Southern’s final possession.
In the first half, Southern shot well from the field. It also drew 10 fouls from the Bulldogs, but faltered at the free throw line.
Genovea Johnson went to the free throw line four times, but made only 2 of 8 tries. For the half, Southern made 12 of 23 field goal tries, but was only 7 for 15 on free throws.
Alabama A&M led 15-12 after one quarter and extended its lead to 26-18 midway through the second after Lewis scored inside. Southern responded with a 14-4 run that included five points off of three steals.
The teams traded free throws in the final minute, and Alabama A&M took a 33-32 halftime lead.