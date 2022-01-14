There are times when Southern junior guard Genovea Johnson shows off her slashing, take-it-to-the-basket style of play while wearing shoes of different colors.
In Monday’s 74-47 win at Bethune-Cookman, Johnson wore a yellow sneaker on her left foot and a white sneaker on the other. The reasoning behind the mismatch is as simple as finding a comfort zone, something that Johnson and her teammates have done since SWAC play began.
Johnson, who is second on the team in scoring at 9.4 points per game, nursed an injured left ankle back to good health in the offseason, but has still been working to bring her game back to 100%. A preseason second-team all-SWAC selection, Johnson has been the team’s sixth man, a new role for her.
“It affected me early on in the season, but as we’ve gotten into conference I feel like I help the team and keep our energy up,” Johnson said. “The first five come out with energy, then (coach Carlos Funchess) brings me in, and the energy keeps going. A lot of teams can’t handle our pressure, and our energy is a big part of it.”
Southern looks to continue that energy on Saturday when the Jaguars (6-9, 4-0) head north to face Grambling (4-11, 1-3). The game will start at 3 p.m.
Southern has won six of its past seven meetings with Grambling. The lone loss during that stretch came last season, a 67-64 loss at Grambling.
As for Johnson’s shoes, its all about what feels comfortable for her on game day.
“With my ankle, one day I can go with the gold and another the white,” Johnson said. “Its more about how it feels that day. In shoot around, if it feels like I need to go with two different shoes then I go with two different shoes.”