Southern coach Dawson Odums said the Jaguars played well in all three phases of the game Saturday night as the Jaguars edged Prairie View 34-28 to remain in first in the SWAC West division.
Of note, the Southern defense did its part making the Panthers and their high-powered offense work hard each time it reached the red zone.
Southern, which came into the game 10th in the country in defensive efficiency in the red zone, was stingy against Prairie View. The Panthers drove into the Southern red zone five times and began another one there after an interception.
Of those six chances, Prairie View produced two touchdowns, but had two missed field goals, gave up an interception and was stopped on downs.
Southern linebacker Calvin Lunkins, the reigning SWAC defensive player of the week, attributed the success to the Jaguars' work ethic.
“We don’t like to get scored on,” Lunkins said. “It's just hard work. We work hard in practice and it shows on Saturdays. We take everything seriously.”
Odums wasn’t surprised by the success the Panthers had, but he’s grown accustomed to seeing his defense frustrate opponents in the red zone.
“We’ve been good in the red zone pretty much all year,” Odums said. “Its just being simple and having that laser like focus.”
The Jaguars were focused on slowing down the Panthers' top offensive threats — quarterback Jalen Morton, receiver Tristen Wallace and running back Dawonya Tucker, who ran for a school record 268 yards last week.
Southern held Tucker to 59 yards and Wallace to four catches for 34 yards. Morton was more difficult to contain, and finished 17 of 31 for 287 yards and a touchdown.
“Usually when we play them they’re a pretty good offensive football team,” Odums said. “You’ve got to make plays and we were fortunate to make some tonight. We wanted to stop (Wallace, Morton and Tucker) because those are the guys that make their offense go. We stopped (Tucker), he hasn’t gotten 100 yards against us yet. (Morton) is the one that got loose, but they’re a very good team offensively.”
The defensive effort was enough for Southern to pull its weight in all three phases of the game, and it was needed. On a night when Southern faced one of its primary challengers in the SWAC West division, it came up big in a game where it was needed.
“We knew it was going to be a playoff type game because we’re both trying to win the West,” Lunkins said. “We just played our hearts out and tried to compete at a high level.”